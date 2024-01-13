Assault victim dies, man charged with murder

Jan. 12—HIGH POINT — A High Point man who was charged with assault in early October is now charged with murder because the man he was accused of attacking died in December, the High Point Police Department announced Friday.

Antwaun D. Morgan-Chrisman, 35, of High Point is accused of assaulting Viet Dinh, 53, of High Point about 6 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 2700 block of Triangle Lake Road in east High Point. Police arrived to find Dinh unconscious on the ground with serious injuries.

At the time, officers arrested Morgan-Chrisman and charged him with felony assault inflicting serious injury. He later posted $100,000 secured bond and was released from the Guilford County Jail in High Point, police said.

On Dec. 18 Dinh died at the hospital. Preliminary autopsy results ruled Dinh's death a homicide, police said.

Officers issued an arrest warrant on a charge of first-degree murder after Dinh's death, and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested him on Friday. Police did not say where he was found.

Police haven't released any other information about the assault, including a motive or the nature of Dinh's injuries.