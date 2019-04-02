Assault-Weapon Ban Easily Advances in New Zealand Parliament

New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation that would ban the military-style semi-automatic weapons used in the recent Christchurch mosque shootings, with the support of all but one member of the 120-person parliament.

The ban, which applies to semi-automatic rifles and shotguns that can be equipped with detachable magazines capable of holding more than five rounds, must pass two more parliamentary votes before it is signed into law.

Police Minister Stuart Nash praised lawmakers Tuesday for restricting their constituents’ access to weapons that endanger public safety and pointed out that unlike in the U.S., gun ownership in New Zealand is a privilege rather than a right.

“We are also driven by the memory of 50 men, women, and children who were taken from their loved ones on the 15th of March,” Nash said Tuesday. “Their memory is our responsibility. We don’t ever want to see an attack like this in our country again. We are compelled to act quickly.”

Conservative lawmaker David Seymour, who cast the lone vote against the bill, cited the speed with which it was moving forward to justify his opposition.

“Doing it in nine days before politicians go on their Easter break is starting to look more like political theater than public safety,” Seymour said.

While it has not yet been codified as part of New Zealand law, the ban went into effect on March 21 after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern used her executive authority to immediately halt all sales of the banned weapons to prevent stockpiling.

“On 15 March, our history changed forever. Now, our laws will, too,” Ardern said when announcing the ban. “We are announcing action today on behalf of all New Zealanders to strengthen our gun laws and make our country a safer place.”

Ardern’s announcement came just six days after a 28-year-old Australian man used a semi-automatic rifle to murder 50 people worshipping in two mosques in Christchurch, in the deadliest spree shooting in the country’s history. The second attack, at the Linwood mosque, was interrupted after one congregant retrieved his firearm from his house and returned to confront the shooter.

A number of American politicians, including Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, praised Ardern’s use of executive authority and suggested the U.S. should follow suit.

This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like. We must follow New Zealand's lead, take on the NRA and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States. https://t.co/lSAisDG9Ur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 21, 2019









