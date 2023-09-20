Assault with weapon charge dismissed against Mankato man

Sep. 20—MANKATO — A Mankato man recently had an assault charge against him dismissed.

Javier Infante Ceballos, 26, had faced a felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charge in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to April.

He pleaded not guilty in July before the dismissal on Sept. 11.

Court records state the charge couldn't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt after the victims couldn't be located. Along with the dismissal, the court also vacated a domestic abuse no-contact order, or DANCO, against him that had been issued after the charge.

