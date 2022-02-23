The Assembly has approved a constitutional amendment giving the Republican-controlled Legislature power over federal funds

MADISON – Wisconsin's governor would no longer have sole authority to spend federal funds that flow into the state under a proposed constitutional amendment the state Assembly approved on Wednesday.

Federal spending would instead be required to gain approval of the Legislature by a joint resolution or a legislative rule, neither of which the governor can veto.

A previous version of the proposal would require a committee of state lawmakers to approve the spending.

Subscribe to our On Wisconsin Politics newsletter for the week's political news explained.

"Usually I hear Republicans talking about wanting to do away with red tape, but here we are with a proposal before us that would do nothing more but add red tape," Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers said the proposal would uphold the Legislature's power of the purse.

"I don't know what party passed the law years ago that gave away our constitutional authority," Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, said. "Whoever did it, whatever party did it, it was a mistake. And we are standing up for the constitution."

More: Assembly lawmakers approve a bill limiting liability for firearm manufacturers

More: Assembly lawmakers are set to take up a bill legalizing the herbal supplement kratom over the objection of police and doctors

The constitutional amendment cannot be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has clashed for nearly two years with Republicans who control the state Legislature over how he has allocated billions in federal pandemic aid.

The proposal, which passed 60-36, goes back to the state Senate. It then must pass again during the next legislative session before going to voters for final approval.

Republican lawmakers have sought control of federal funding since the state began receiving it to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers vetoed a bill in 2021 that would have required the Legislature to approve his plans to spend billions in pandemic aid. He said at the time that involving the Legislature would slow down distribution of relief aid.

Story continues

Make your voice heard. Find and contact your representatives.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Assembly advances measure giving Legislature power over federal funds