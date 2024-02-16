Assembly Democrat Gorelow cleared by Ethics Commission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ethics complaint against Democratic Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow was dismissed Wednesday, ending a probe into whether she improperly used her position to fund a nonprofit group that she now leads.

A three-member ethics panel found insufficient evidence that Gorelow violated ethics laws.

Since the complaint was filed on Aug. 31, 2023, Gorelow decided against running for re-election and she continues to work as director of Arc of Nevada. It’s a nonprofit that received $250,000 in state funds, which Gorelow voted for just a month before she was hired.

The commission ruled on three parts of the complaint: 1.) Whether the circumstances of Gorelow’s acceptance of employment with Arc of Nevada “would tend to improperly influence a reasonable person in her position to depart from the faithful and impartial discharge of her public duties,” 2.) If Gorelow used government resources to get the job, and 3.) If Gorelow sought employment through the use of her official position.

A four-month investigation produced insufficient evidence of violations.

The Ethics Commission declined to investigate Gorelow’s vote to fund the nonprofit, citing precedent that precluded the commission from reviewing core legislative functions. A 2009 ruling, Commission on Ethics v. Hardy, established immunity from ethics review, according to the ruling. The commission falls under the executive branch of the government, and only the Legislature can review such matters.

Commissioners Amanda Yen, John T. Moran, III, and Ethics Commission Vice Chair Thoran Towler were on the three-member panel.

