Assembly District 31 incumbent Joaquín Arámbula faces challenger in bid for a fifth term

Joaquín Arámbula has represented District 31 since he won a 2016 special election when the previous officeholder resigned to take a private job. The district is nested entirely within Fresno County, including a big chunk of the city of Fresno, a part of Clovis and the cities of Selma, Fowler, Parlier, Sanger and Orange Cove.

Arámbula can seek another two-year term in 2026 before he is termed out of office. Since the special election, he has always gotten more than 60% of the vote in a district that is heavily Latino (68.4% are Latino) and Democrat (47.% of registered voters are in his party, 26.7% are Republican, and 21.3% are registered with no party preference.)

He is facing Republican Solomon Verduzco, a political strategist and commentator who is working on his bachelor’s degree with a goal of becoming a lawyer.

According to the state data, Arámbula has raised $172,255 for his reelection campaign; Verduzco $6,609.

The Fresno Bee submitted questions to the two candidates. They were asked to respond with no more than 200 words for each question. Only Arámbula responded. His responses are offered here.

Joaquín Arámbula

Party : Democrat

Age : 46

Occupation : Medical doctor, Assemblymember

Education : University of Minnesota Medical School, Bowdoin College

Campaign website: a31.asmdc.org

Q: What do you see as the top three issues for district residents? And, how do you propose to address them?

1. Healthcare – Access to quality affordable healthcare. Some examples of what I have accomplished include the expansion of Medi-Cal for all, regardless of immigration status and working to bring, train and retain more doctors and nurses.

2. Workforce and Economic Development – helping to create good paying jobs.

3. Environment: Access clean water and clean air.

Q. How will you work in Sacramento to make sure the needs of the district are addressed?

Since my election in 2016, I have fought hard to bring resources to the communities I represent. I have authored legislation that is district specific and some that is statewide. I have championed funding for many of the communities including $70 for West Fresno via the Transformative Climate Communities that helped to build the new Fresno City West Campus and Mariposa Grove Commons (affordable housing); million for rural cities for public safety; funding for Arte Américas and other non-profits; funding for Fresno City College and Reedley college for aviation and nursing; funding for the Fresno State Mobile Health Units; and I recently helped to deliver $250 million for the City of Fresno for the development of downtown, among others.

Q: If elected, how do you plan to reach out to district residents? Town halls? Social media? Other means?

My district team and I are very active in the district. We hold bi-annual Health and Resource Fairs throughout the district where we bring over 50 federal, state, and non-profit organizations that provide resources and information to constituents. In addition, I am very active on social media to inform constituents of the work that I am doing in Sacramento and at home.

Solomon Verduzco

Candidate Verduzco did not respond to questions submitted by The Bee.