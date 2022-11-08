Assembly Elevates Joel Coppersmith to Global Director of Measurement and Effectiveness

·3 min read

Coppersmith will bring a more consistent and connected view of measurement and effectiveness to Assembly and our clients.

London, United Kingdom --News Direct-- Assembly

Global omnichannel media agency Assembly has named Joel Coppersmith to a new role as Global Director of Measurement & Effectiveness. Throughout his more than 3-year tenure at Assembly, Joel has worked alongside stakeholders across the agency to define and evolve our approach to measurement, and key to this new remit will be standardizing measurement and effectiveness strategy globally while staying agile to the change in the media and measurement landscape.

There is more pressure than ever on CMOs and marketing leaders to drive performance, which has in turn increased the accountability of Marketing to deliver change and growth across businesses effectively. But with disparate media platforms, emerging media formats both on and offline, and changing privacy regulations, it’s a complex challenge – one Assembly is well positioned to solve.

“We can offer clients answers to questions around the efficacy of their investment and the role their media budget is playing in delivering their brand and business objectives. Our focus is on equipping clients with strong, compelling arguments that they can use internally to explain the role that Marketing is playing and the value it's driving,” said Joel Coppersmith, Global Director of Measurement & Effectiveness.

Assembly has dedicated time and investment towards bringing our measurement strategy to life across the agency, with Joel leading a significant effort to upskill and transform talent’s knowledge of the measurement landscape to have more informed, solution-oriented conversations with clients. And given the current economic climate, measurement is of even greater importance for marketers.

Joel added, “With the challenging economic reality, paired with the disruptions to the online tracking environment via legislation and consumer pressure, there is a lot of uncertainty for businesses – this makes the need to prove the value of delivery even more crucial, making its way to the top of brands’ priority lists.”

“The ‘Effectiveness’ part of the role is the crux of what we’re about. It’s about understanding why and how Performance and Brand media impacts consumer behavior, and how that drives growth for a business,” said Coppersmith.

Assembly Managing Director of Europe, Kate O’Mahony, added, “Joel represents the very best of Assembly: embracing change, and driving progressive growth, which is how we think about our measurement and effectiveness strategy for clients. With Joel dedicated to this charge, we can help our clients and teams break through the complexities and ensure their marketing programs are adding the value to their businesses that they should be.”

About Assembly:

Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We’re purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world.

Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing.

Visit www.assemblyglobal.com for more information.

Contact Details

Sara Pollack, VP of Marketing

+1 917-438-4922

sara.pollack@assemblyglobal.com

Company Website

https://www.assemblyglobal.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/assembly-elevates-joel-coppersmith-to-global-director-of-measurement-and-effectiveness-831151716

Recommended Stories

  • How the U.S. midterms could ripple through the stock market

    Investors are turning their focus to Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and could spur moves in everything from energy companies to cannabis stocks. Republicans have picked up momentum in polls and betting markets and analysts see a split government - with the GOP winning the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate - as the likely outcome possibly hindering Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda. Traders also appear to be leaning toward a Republican win: a basket of stocks and other assets tracked by advisory firm Strategas that would be expected to do well after a Republican victory have outperformed a counterpart Democrat portfolio, indicating a roughly 70% chance that Republicans win both the House and Senate.

  • Meet Dr. Felicia Phillips Who Built MogulCon and the One Million Dreams Foundation for Black Women and Girls

    For the last seven years, Dr. Felicia has hosted MogulCon, a platform for Black women-owned businesses to get the education and access to the resources needed to build a profitable business and position themselves in the global marketplace.

  • The healthiest way to design an office post-COVID means a lot of companies will need a complete overhaul

    There’s no way to COVID-proof an office, but these design elements can help.

  • General Motors, Pfizer, United Airlines: Here Are All the Big Advertisers That Have Left Twitter Since Elon Took Over

    Major advertisers have fled Twitter since Elon Musk took over the platform a little over a week ago admidst concerns about a rise in misinformation, hate speech, and other distasteful content under his watch. Musk’s company-wide layoffs cut major portions of the company’s content moderation team and its entire Ethical AI team, after all.

  • Factbox-Advertisers react to Twitter's new ownership

    A spokesperson for Ford told CNBC that the automaker is not currently advertising on Twitter and had not been doing so prior to Musk's deal. The company known for its Cheerios and Lucky Charms cereals has paused advertising on Twitter, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that General Mills would monitor the direction Twitter takes and evaluate its marketing spend.

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leav

  • CC Biz Buzz: Holiday marketing messages have arrived in full force

    This is the time of the year that we are overwhelmed with holiday marketing messages.

  • National CineMedia Says “Nothing Has Changed Day To Day” Despite Regal Showdown

    The nation’s biggest cinema advertising network National CineMedia saw revenue rise and losses narrow last quarter as executives cited brisk sales of movie theater ads and insisted that it’s business as usual fo now, even as part owner and major client Regal is swept up in bankruptcy. “From our perspective, nothing has changed on a […]