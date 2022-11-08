Assembly Elevates Joel Coppersmith to Global Director of Measurement and Effectiveness

Coppersmith will bring a more consistent and connected view of measurement and effectiveness to Assembly and our clients.

Global omnichannel media agency Assembly has named Joel Coppersmith to a new role as Global Director of Measurement & Effectiveness. Throughout his more than 3-year tenure at Assembly, Joel has worked alongside stakeholders across the agency to define and evolve our approach to measurement, and key to this new remit will be standardizing measurement and effectiveness strategy globally while staying agile to the change in the media and measurement landscape.

There is more pressure than ever on CMOs and marketing leaders to drive performance, which has in turn increased the accountability of Marketing to deliver change and growth across businesses effectively. But with disparate media platforms, emerging media formats both on and offline, and changing privacy regulations, it’s a complex challenge – one Assembly is well positioned to solve.

“We can offer clients answers to questions around the efficacy of their investment and the role their media budget is playing in delivering their brand and business objectives. Our focus is on equipping clients with strong, compelling arguments that they can use internally to explain the role that Marketing is playing and the value it's driving,” said Joel Coppersmith, Global Director of Measurement & Effectiveness.

Assembly has dedicated time and investment towards bringing our measurement strategy to life across the agency, with Joel leading a significant effort to upskill and transform talent’s knowledge of the measurement landscape to have more informed, solution-oriented conversations with clients. And given the current economic climate, measurement is of even greater importance for marketers.

Joel added, “With the challenging economic reality, paired with the disruptions to the online tracking environment via legislation and consumer pressure, there is a lot of uncertainty for businesses – this makes the need to prove the value of delivery even more crucial, making its way to the top of brands’ priority lists.”

“The ‘Effectiveness’ part of the role is the crux of what we’re about. It’s about understanding why and how Performance and Brand media impacts consumer behavior, and how that drives growth for a business,” said Coppersmith.

Assembly Managing Director of Europe, Kate O’Mahony, added, “Joel represents the very best of Assembly: embracing change, and driving progressive growth, which is how we think about our measurement and effectiveness strategy for clients. With Joel dedicated to this charge, we can help our clients and teams break through the complexities and ensure their marketing programs are adding the value to their businesses that they should be.”

