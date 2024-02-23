Assembly leaders concede Michael Gableman violated records laws during fruitless 2020 election review

MADISON - Assembly officials have admitted former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman violated public records laws while taxpayers paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars to probe the 2020 election — an investigation that did not turn up any evidence to question President Joe Biden's victory.

The acknowledgment by Assembly leaders was part of an agreement to settle a lawsuit filed against the Assembly's Office of Special Counsel when Gableman occupied the office. It was filed by liberal watchdog American Oversight after Gableman testified he routinely deleted records during a hearing in another lawsuit over Gableman's record keeping.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman to review the 2020 election and has since said he regrets doing so. Gableman accrued more than $2.5 million in costs to taxpayers and a steady drumbeat of explosive court hearings and rulings in lawsuits over Gableman's desire to jail election officials and mayors who refused to be interviewed behind closed doors, and his decision to ignore requests from the public for records related to his probe.

Gableman also turned against Vos during the probe as Trump stepped up pressure on Vos to decertify the 2020 election result, which is impossible and illegal.

“We are pleased the Wisconsin Office of Special Counsel has finally acknowledged it is subject to the state’s records retention law, and more importantly, that it has stopped destroying records that should have been preserved,” Chioma Chukwu, Deputy Executive Director of American Oversight, said in a statement.

According to American Oversight, Assembly leaders acknowledged violating the law and pledged to comply with the law going forward.

