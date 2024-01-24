Assembly sends redrawn maps to Tony Evers, arguing they give governor most of what he wanted

MADISON – Assembly Republicans voted Wednesday to send a set of legislative maps to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' desk that they argue make "minuscule" changes to his own proposal, with the intent of avoiding pitting GOP incumbents against each other.

Lawmakers voted 63-35, on party lines, to approve the bill.

The vote comes about a week before two consultants are set to submit a report analyzing several map proposals submitted as part of a redistricting case before the state Supreme Court, which declared the current legislative maps unconstitutional. The court said it is prepared to draw maps if Evers and the Republican-led Legislature cannot reach an agreement.

"What we’re actually doing is making minuscule changes to un-gerrymander the Evers maps. It’s nowhere near complete, but we tried to figure out a way to live within the spirit (of what the governor proposed)," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters ahead of the vote. "We have met them 99% of the way on the map that they asked for."

No Democrats spoke on the Assembly floor. Several Republicans who would have been drawn out of their current districts without the changes made Wednesday gave speeches declaring their intent to run for reelection in their districts, even if it would mean moving.

"Come heck or high water, I will continue to represent the 88th District," said Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview.

Evers' spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, signaled that the governor would veto the proposal advanced by the Legislature.

"No incumbent elected official should be upset about having to work to earn their neighbors’ support and votes in order to be re-elected — it’s a basic part of running for office, that’s what elections are, and that’s how democracy works," she said on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the vote, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement that "by changing district lines in favor of a few key individuals, Republicans are prioritizing their own positions over the people of Wisconsin."

Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, wrote on X during the debate: "Just because it’s @GovEvers map doesn’t mean it’s the right map. The legislature is supposed to create a map collaboratively, hold public hearings, and do the work. The legislature has not done due diligence."

Vos argued that lawmakers had to move quickly because of the timeline set by the state Supreme Court.

In a 4-3 ruling last month, the court ordered lawmakers to have new maps adopted for the August legislative primary. Wisconsin Elections Commission officials have said new maps must be in place by March 15.

Most of the seven plans submitted to the court as part of the lawsuit to overturn the current legislative maps would reduce the number of seats drawn to favor Republicans, including Evers' proposal.

The Senate approved the same proposal on Tuesday, with four Republicans joining Democrats in opposition: Sens. Joan Ballweg of Markesan, Julian Bradley of Franklin, Chris Kapenga of Delafield and Eric Wimberger of Green Bay.

Republicans currently hold 64 out of 99 seats in the Assembly and 22 out of 33 seats in the Senate, a supermajority in that house.

