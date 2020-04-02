Assessment of the $1.34 Trillion Homes & Buildings (H&B) Market, 2020

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Homes and Buildings (H&B) Industry Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The homes and buildings (H&B) industry is strongly driven by the penetration of IoT at the field level of buildings and the emerging adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions at the management level and cloud-based data analytics. These technologies are significantly impacting smart homes, LED lighting, building automation and building energy management markets.
The publisher sees an increased level of awareness among building managers and customers on the value creation from these technologies. Industry participants in traditional markets such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), fire and safety and facility management (FM), are integrating digital offerings to provide technology-enabled solutions that play a vital role in the seamless integration with existing systems and delivering building performance optimisation.
The H&B industry will continue to evolve with the penetration of advanced technologies delivering energy and cost benefits and, above all, value-based outcomes.
The industry is expected to reach a size of $1,341.24 billion in 2020, with market expansion driven by high growth in segments such as smart homes, LED lighting, BEMS, HEMS and residential energy storage.
The H&B industry is a combination of traditional and high-growth markets with huge opportunities for both leading and emerging participants. Leading building technologies' participants are swiftly changing their value proposition towards improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings as well as occupants' comfort by integrating digital offerings in their existing solution and through mergers and acquisitions.
Emerging companies are innovating at a faster pace by incorporating some of the cutting-edge technologies in their product offerings, which sometimes outsmarts the product offerings of incumbents. Therefore, it is necessary for industry participants, investors and other stakeholders to know about the homes & buildings ecosystem, key growth opportunities in different segments of the industry, target regions, technologies transforming the industry and the companies to watch to stay ahead in the competition.
This outlook will help participants understand the dynamics of the industry in 2020 with a focus on key market developments and predictions.
Market predictions, trends and growth opportunities have been analysed for the study period from 2019 to 2020, with the base year as 2019. The study classifies the H&B industry under 6 key segments: 1) Lighting - LED lighting, lighting controls, smart street lighting, smart lamp poles, emergency lighting; 2) Energy Management - Residential energy storage, HVAC, refrigeration solutions, and low-voltage power distribution; 3) Automation - Building automation and BEMS; 4) Facility management; 5) Fire safety & security and 6) Smart homes.
It also assesses and discusses companies that performed well in 2019 and lists companies that are worth looking out for in 2020 based on their growth and innovation aspects.
The companies considered for the assessment include Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Carrier, Osram, Signify, Acuity Brands, Daikin, Google, Amazon, EcoEnergy Insights, Foghorn, 75F, Xiaomi, Baidu, Uplight, BrainboxAI, and Spacti.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key growth opportunities for industry participants in each segment of the H&B industry?
- Which technologies are transforming the H&B industry?
- What are the companies to watch out for in 2020? What to expect from them? How are they performing?
- Are the leading participants working on any new solutions and product announcements in 2020?
- What are the key regions to target in 2020? How are the economic, technology and regulatory factors in the regions affecting the industry's overall growth?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Predictions for 2020
- Disruptive Trends - 2020
- Global H&B Industry Revenue by Segments - 2019 and 2020
- Regional Trends for Developed Markets - 2020
- Regional Trends for Emerging Markets - 2020
- Key Technologies Transforming the H&B Industry
- H&B Industry - Winners of 2019
- H&B 2020 - Leading Companies to Watch
- H&B 2020 - Emerging Companies to Watch
- Associated Research and Multimedia
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Industry Segmentation
3. 2020 Segment Outlook
- Lighting
- 2020 Lighting Outlook
- 2020 Market Snapshot
- Lighting - Profit Pool Analysis
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2020
- Smart Homes
- Key Market Developments - Smart Homes
- 2020 Smart Homes Outlook
- 2020 Market Snapshot
- Smart Speaker Sales Soaring High - Driving Smart Home Adoption
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2020
- Energy Management
- 2020 Energy Management Outlook
- 2020 Market Snapshot
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2020
- Automation
- 2020 Automation Outlook
- 2020 Market Snapshot
- AI - Timeline for Adoption
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2020
- Facility Management
- 2020 Facility Management Outlook
- 2020 Market Snapshot
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2020
- Fire Safety & Security
- 2020 Fire Safety & Security Outlook
- 2020 Market Snapshot
- Key Growth Opportunities for 2020
4. Regional Outlook
- 2020 Global Predictions - United States
- 2020 Global Predictions - Europe (excluding the United Kingdom)
- 2020 Global Predictions - United Kingdom
- 2020 Global Predictions - Middle East
- 2020 Global Predictions - Africa
- 2020 Global Predictions - Latin America
- 2020 Global Predictions - India
- 2020 Global Predictions - China
- 2020 Global Predictions - Rest of Asia-Pacific
5. Key Conclusions and Strategic Imperatives
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Key Concluding Thoughts
6. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Global Construction Industry - Regional Overview
- Regional Outlook - Asia-Pacific
- Regional Outlook - Americas
- Regional Outlook - European Union
- Role of China, India and the US in Infrastructure Investments
- Trend Overview - Investment Gap
- The Big Bet on Mega Projects
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwokjn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assessment-of-the-1-34-trillion-homes--buildings-hb-market-2020--301034187.html
SOURCE Research and Markets