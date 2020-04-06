Assessment of the World's C4ISR Industry, 2020-2025: Platforms, Solutions, End-use Sectors and Applications

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "C4ISR Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global C4ISR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.



This report provides a deep insight into the global C4ISR market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Rapid developments in the field of electronics, optoelectronics and Information Technology (IT), along with the growing need to combat the rising number of criminal and terrorist activities are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. C4ISR systems are extensively employed by security agencies to accomplish military operations and disseminate intelligence among their ranks.



Furthermore, nations experiencing security threat such as territorial disputes and aggression from hostile neighbors are increasingly employing C4ISR systems to gauge enemy movements and conduct high-risk military operations. Additionally, the advent of airborne systems, including unmanned vehicles, synthetic aperture radars and sensors, is also catalyzing the growth of the market.



Product innovations, such as the development of low-power consuming and light-weight equipment and systems and the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) are projected to drive the market further. Apart from this, rising government funding in the defense sector is creating a positive outlook for the market.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being CACI International Inc., BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems, Harris Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Rockwell Collins, Saab AB, Serco, Thales Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global C4ISR market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global C4ISR market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global C4ISR Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Platform

6.1 Land

6.2 Naval

6.3 Airborne

6.4 Space



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Products

7.2 Services



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Defense

8.2 Commercial



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Intelligence

9.2 Surveillance & Reconnaissance

9.3 Electronic Warfare

9.4 Computers

9.5 Communication

9.6 Command & Control

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 CACI International Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BAE Systems

14.3.3 General Dynamics Corporation

14.3.4 Elbit Systems

14.3.5 Harris Corporation

14.3.6 L3 Technologies Inc.

14.3.7 Leonardo S.p.A.

14.3.8 Lockheed Martin

14.3.9 Northrop Grumman

14.3.10 Raytheon

14.3.11 Rheinmetall

14.3.12 Rockwell Collins Inc.

14.3.13 Saab AB

14.3.14 Serco

14.3.15 Thales Group



