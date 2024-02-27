Assessor's office pushing information to new county residents

Feb. 26—MORGANTOWN — Monongalia County Assessor Mark Musick said he's trying to make life a little easier for newcomers to the county.

During a recent presentation before the Monongalia County Commission, Musick said his office has put together an information card that includes a QR code steering newcomers to "information for new residents " at assessor.org.

"I've been meeting with the Realtors to put this in their packets. So, when we have a new resident move to Mon County, this will be present, " he said.

"It's the information we've gathered from the past that people had questions on, and we decided to put it together there in one category."

Musick said he intends to have the cards available at the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles as well.

"We're excited for it. It's something new. I don't think anybody else has done it yet, to my knowledge, " he said.

Musick said he's also working with GIS Coordinator Cal Carlson on upgrades for the Monongalia County Parcel Viewer website that will make the online tool easier to navigate.

"That's been wildly successful, " Commission President Sean Sikora said of the site. "I notice that's what people use more than anything. More than our website or any of the county websites. It's a very useful tool, so anything you can do to make it more useful. It's a service to our community."

