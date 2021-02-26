Asset Allocation ETFs: The Neglected Few

Craig Israelsen
·7 min read

This article is part of a regular series of thought leadership pieces from some of the more influential ETF strategists in the money management industry. Today's article is by Craig Israelsen, Ph.D., creator of the 7Twelve portfolio, consultant to 7Twelve Advisors, LLC and executive-in-residence in the Financial Planning Program at Utah Valley University. 

ETFs are predominately a single asset-class product. This makes sense because ETFs are designed to track an index, and virtually all popular indexes are focused on a single asset class.

Among a total of 2,451 ETFs, there were 71 that could be categorized as multi-asset-class portfolios as of Dec. 31, 2020.  Multi-asset categories as defined by Morningstar include allocation 15-30% equity; allocation 30-50% equity; Allocation 50-70% equity; Allocation 70-85% equity; Allocation 85%+ equity; Balanced, Multi-alternative, Tactical Allocation and World Allocation.

This little clutch of 71 asset allocation ETFs represents just 2.9% of all ETFs and collectively hold just under $13 billion in assets. The total asset base in all 2,451 ETFs was $5.5 trillion as of Dec, 31, 2020. Thus, asset allocation ETFs represents a meager 0.24% of all ETF assets.

Think of it this way: the Vanguard STAR mutual fund (an asset allocation fund comprising nine other Vanguard funds) had total assets of $27 billion at year-end 2020—or roughly double the combined total of all 71 asset allocation ETFs. Very simply, asset allocation ETFs have not really caught on. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some good ones.

As shown in Table 1, iShares has five ETFs in the top 20 (ranked by assets among ETFs with at least a three-year history as of Dec. 31, 2020).

The iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) leads the pack, with $1.6 billion; followed by the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM), the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) and the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOK). These four iShares ETFs possess nearly 40% of the total assets among all 71 asset allocation ETFs. 

 

Table 1. 20 Largest Multi-Asset ETFs Performance & Assets
Only funds with a 3-year history as of 12/31/2020

 

Symbol

2020 Return

3-Year Average Return

5-Year Average Return

10-Year Average

Expense Ratio

Assets ($millions)

% of Total Assets

% Cumulative Assets

Listed by Fund Assets – High to Low

Return

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

AOR

11.6

7.72

9.09

7.8

0.25

1,601

12.30%

12.30%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

AOM

10.1

6.92

7.61

6.18

0.25

1,469

11.30%

23.60%

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

AOA

12.85

8.44

10.5

9.12

0.25

1,184

9.10%

32.80%

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

AOK

9.36

6.51

6.85

5.42

0.25

843

6.50%

39.30%

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

QAI

5.56

3.52

3.49

2.7

0.78

804

6.20%

45.40%

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PCEF

4.66

5.79

9.05

6.84

2.34

796

6.10%

51.60%

Multi-Asset Diversified Income ETF

MDIV

-14.41

-1.53

2.31

--

0.73

462

3.60%

55.10%

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Inc ETF

IYLD

-1.25

2.91

5.82

--

0.6

270

2.10%

57.20%

Amplify High Income ETF

YYY

-1.2

2.69

7.35

--

2.17

265

2.00%

59.30%

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

GAL

9.03

6.45

8.07

--

0.35

259

2.00%

61.20%

Principal Active Income ETF

YLD

2.26

4.01

7.21

--

0.49

232

1.80%

63.00%

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

INKM

3.02

4.56

6.74

--

0.5

127

1.00%

64.00%

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

CVY

-10.55

0.26

6.23

4.93

0.94

121

0.90%

65.00%

ClearShares OCIO ETF

OCIO

11.47

6.85

--

--

0.62

119

0.90%

65.90%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF

FDIV

-2.81

2.49

5.07

--

0.87

77

0.60%

66.50%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alts ETF

DALT

-2.81

1.72

--

--

3.83

67

0.50%

67.50%

Cambria Global Momentum ETF

GMOM

2.56

0.37

4.93

--

0.93

60

0.50%

67.90%

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

RLY

-0.87

0.53

4.65

--

0.5

57

0.40%

68.40%

FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF

FFTG

5.81

5.25

--

--

1.12

56

0.40%

68.80%

IQ Real Return ETF

CPI

-1.43

1.27

1.71

1.29

0.42

52

0.40%

69.20%

 

Four of the five iShares ETFs have a 10-year track record as of Dec. 31, 2020, and their historical returns are impressive. For instance, the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA), with its 80% equity/20% fixed income allocation (shown in Table 2), produced a 10-year average annualized return of 9.12% and a dandy return of 12.85% in 2020.

Clearly, asset allocation mutual funds dwarf (by an order of magnitude) the assets held in asset allocation ETFs. This isn’t surprising inasmuch as ETFs have not broken the 401(k) barrier where asset allocation mutual funds (and target date mutual funds) are a popular one-stop solution.

Nevertheless, asset allocation ETFs may be an ideal solution for investors with limited investing budgets. With no investment minimum, the only barrier to entry is simply the market price per share of the ETF. In the case of AOA, it was around $66 in early February 2021. AOR was around $53 per share.

Single-ticker global asset allocation for less than $100—that idea may catch on. 

 

Table 2. 20 Largest Multi-Asset ETFs Asset Allocation
Only funds with a 3-year history as of 12/31/2020

 

Symbol

2020 Return

% Allocation US Stocks

% Allocation Non-US Stocks

% Allocation US Bonds

% Allocation Non-US Bonds

% Allocation Cash

 

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

AOR

11.6

33.99

27.9

22.99

10.29

4.42

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

AOM

10.1

22.08

18.12

36.48

15.57

7.14

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

AOA

12.85

43.9

36.04

12.08

5.15

2.59

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

AOK

9.36

16.57

13.6

42.57

18.16

8.38

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

QAI

5.56

5.45

17.12

40.35

13.34

15.28

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PCEF

4.66

24.9

7.5

46.67

18.92

-7.91

Multi-Asset Diversified Income ETF

MDIV

-14.41

59.86

0.51

20.76

1.52

-2.57

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Inc ETF

IYLD

-1.25

5.81

21.33

45.27

12.68

0.77

Amplify High Income ETF

YYY

-1.2

14.55

3.99

51.6

27.66

-0.6

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

GAL

9.03

34.56

31.49

20.61

3.26

7.26

Principal Active Income ETF

YLD

2.26

20

1.37

63.78

1.89

0.99

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

INKM

3.02

25.66

12.58

33.48

16.2

1.55

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

CVY

-10.55

69.83

12.29

5.82

2.83

0.25

ClearShares OCIO ETF

OCIO

11.47

39.4

22.92

28.29

2.86

5.17

First Trust Strategic Income ETF

FDIV

-2.81

35.14

3.55

27.85

21.34

3.18

Anfield Capital Diversified Alts ETF

DALT

-2.81

48.51

16.31

9.75

6.57

4.28

Cambria Global Momentum ETF

GMOM

2.56

35.1

37.83

9.04

4.13

6.95

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

RLY

-0.87

24.21

30.74

17.71

7.46

12.54

FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF

FFTG

5.81

35.48

46.69

3.15

0

6.4

IQ Real Return ETF

CPI

-1.43

6.77

0.04

42.05

6.25

42.62

 

Contact Craig Israelsen at craig@7TwelvePortfolio.com

Recommended Stories


Permalink | © Copyright 2021 ETF.com. All rights reserved

Recommended Stories

  • Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: AdvisorShares, Amplify, MicroSectors

    Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are excellent tools to help investors achieve their financial goals. ETFs are easy to sell, tax-efficient, and they're relatively easy to manage. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that offer a wide variety of opportunities for investors. 1. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF - Up 749.18% Over 1 Month AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSE: HDGE) is an investment tool that focuses on capital appreciation through short sales of domestically traded equity securities. Investors use this tool as part of a long/short strategy by pairing HDGE with a long-index ETF to hedge equity exposure. They currently have 2,212,500 shares outstanding and they aim to build a portfolio of short interests in large and small US-listed securities 2. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN - Up 54.61% Over 1 Month MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGU) is seeking a return of the notes to be linked in three-times leveraged participation of this stock's daily performance. Microsectors Big Oil consists of the 10 largest U.S. listed energy companies. Their main focus is to provide investors with a way to trade with oil and energy companies with inverse and daily resetting leverages. 3. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF - Up 52.00% Over 1 Month Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK) will be investing at least 80% of its net assets into equity securities in companies that exist in the blockchain industry. Their one year returns are up 187% which are the highest in the technology sector. Amplify, blockchain utilizes a portfolio manager and can be used to track physical and digital assets for companies from any industry. 4. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF - Up 39.86% Over 1 Month Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS) invests in companies that exist in the global cannabis ecosystem. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF is the best performing cannabis ETF over the past 12 months. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds shares in 25 different marijuana and tobacco related companies. So far this year they have increased by 180% due to a positive marijuana policy outlook. 5.) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas - Up 39.99% Over 1 Month ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSE: BOIL) is seeking daily investment results that are equal to two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. The fund will focus on investing in Natural Gas futures contracts to meet their financial goals. This past week Proshares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas had a 28.6% decline in outstanding units. (function (w, d, s, o, f, js, fjs) { w[o] = w[o] || function () { (w[o].q = w[o].q || []).push(arguments) }; js = d.createElement(s), fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; js.id = o; js.src = f; js.async = 1; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(window, document, 'script', 'mw', 'https://match.investmentfirms.com/widget.js')); mw('init', { disableDarkMode: true, element: document.getElementById('ELEMENT_ID'), mediapartner: "benzinga" }); See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest RateLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Top-Performing Sectors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Popped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) rose on Friday, following the release of its fourth-quarter results. DraftKings' revenue soared 146% year over year to $322 million. The gains were fueled by a 44% surge in monthly unique paying customers, to an average of 1.5 million, and a 55% jump in average revenue per payer.

  • Value Outshines Growth: 5 ETF Winners

    The combination of factors will result in increased industrial activity and pickup in consumer demand, thereby lifting value stocks.

  • Ford's European Production Halt to Have a Large Impact

    The need for these chips has boomed in recent years, coinciding with an explosion in automotive technology, driveline components, and interior infotainment systems. The chip shortage is about to hit Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) European operations in a big way. More specifically, the chip shortage will force Ford's factory in Saarlouis, Germany to halt production for five weeks.

  • How Hyundai Avoided The Chip Shortage Plaguing Tesla, Other Automakers

    Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) has managed to evade a chip crunch that has affected other automakers worldwide. What Happened: The South Korean automaker managed to avoid the shortage by stockpiling semiconductors last year and even purchasing more towards the end of 2020, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Like its peers, Hyundai too planned to cut production at the beginning of 2021 because of COVID-19. “But procurement read the trend of the semiconductor industry cutting auto chips production and said, ‘if we don’t buy them as well, we’ll be in trouble later on,” according to one of the people. See also: How to Buy Stocks Hyundai still purchased fewer chips last year than it did in 2020, but reportedly sharply increased purchases in the quarter ended December. Why It Matters: The purchases also allowed the Korean automaker to buy the semiconductors at lower prices, according to Kim Jin-woo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, Reuters reported. Hyundai expects the chip shortage to lessen in the third quarter, while subsidiary Kia said it was prepared for the next three to six months and does not reportedly see any “immediate production disruption.” Last month, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) said it has enough chip inventory to last for about four months, as per Reuters. On Thursday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that the automaker’s Fremont factory halted production temporarily due to a parts shortages. Chip shortages have eroded automotive earnings by one-third at both Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), according to Bloomberg. Price Action: On Thursday, Hyundai OTC shares closed 1.21% lower at $48.15. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio, Xpeng, Li Auto CEOs Bleed B In EV Market Carnage Led By TeslaLucid Aims To Unveil Tesla Model 3 Rival By 2025: CEO© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Should You Dump Tesla But Buy EV ETFs Now?

    One of the hottest tickers of Wall Street -- Tesla -- will likely stage a losing streak in the near term on rising rate worries and overvaluation concerns. But that should not hold you back from investing EV ETFs that has strong potential and decent valuation.

  • Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

    Robocalls are exploding again, but there are some ways to stop these nuisances.

  • Tax Season is Late and Refunds are Slow to Come

    Tax season started later than usual this year, and the IRS released data yesterday showing that the flow of refunds is much slower than usual. See: When Will You Get Your Tax Refund? Here's When to...

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Houses Are Selling the Fastest in These 10 Real Estate Markets

    Not all housing markets are equal — and some might be a struggle for buyers. If you're buying a home, be aware of cities where houses are being sold quickly.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?

  • ‘She is a financial idiot and partier’: I loaned my sister $4,780 for a lawyer during her divorce. I am still chasing her to repay me

    ‘She earns $90,000 to $95,000 a year, but this year’s excuse is that she is in arrears for child-support payments.’

  • Column: McConnell says there's no need for more state and local aid. Don't believe him

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is still throwing sand in the gears of good government. The result risks bankrupt states and localities.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • House to Vote on Stimulus Bill Today With $1,400 Checks

    Since President Joe Biden took office, Democrats have been focused on one key priority: providing more coronavirus relief. Specifically, they've been working to pass a $1.9 trillion bill that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, money for vaccines, expanded unemployment benefits, and a $15 minimum wage, among other things. On Friday, Biden's COVID aid efforts are taking a big step forward.

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    Social Security reserves are expected to be depleted by 2035. But that's just the beginning — see what other unsettling things await the program in the future.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Can Easily Double in 2021

    After the November election, 36 U.S. states have now legalized medical marijuana and 15 allow recreational marijuana. Innovative Industrial owns 67 properties across 17 states, with 5.8 million square feet of rentable property.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV’s biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks — but the payoff doesn’t stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by...