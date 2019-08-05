Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb

A television screen reporting financial news is seen whilst traders work at Northern Trust offices in London, Britain

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Helen Reid

LONDON (Reuters) - It's 10 o'clock at night, and Benjamin Arnold's day is just beginning. The former Goldman Sachs trader is gearing up to trade equities in Asia from his small office thousands of miles away in Park City, Utah.

He's not trading his own book, but rather is taking orders and executing trades for a client, an Asian asset manager.

After almost 15 years working at hedge funds and banks, Arnold launched an outsourced trading firm, joining a growing crop of niche companies aiming to tap burgeoning demand for outside help from small and mid-sized asset managers.

"There comes a time when you have to decide between standing by and watching the world change or stepping up and becoming that change," the 37-year-old said.

A heavier regulatory burden on money managers, razor-thin margins and rapid technological developments in trading are driving many to cut costs and hire outside firms to handle their day-to-day trading.

The pace of demand has accelerated this year in particular as asset managers feel the pinch following the introduction in 2018 of the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) which slapped more onerous paperwork on them.

It is as much as 40% cheaper for small to medium-sized fund firms to hire an external trading company than employ two traders themselves, according to interviews with executives from more than a dozen asset managers, banks and brokerages, as well as industry experts.

Michael Broadbent at Ergo Consultancy, which helps set up trading desks and advises fund managers on regulation, has seen a "giant switch" this year.

"It is almost impossible for an in-house trading team to stay focused on every new and opening liquidity venue, electronic broker, non-incumbent exchange and crossing network while continuing to execute their existing business to a MiFID II standard of best execution," he said.

The industry is still in its infancy, but industry experts say it is one of the fastest-growing segments in prime brokerage, which covers the complex financial services needs of big institutions.

They reckon about two dozen firms offer outsourced trading services with at least four, including Wells Fargo <WFC.N>, BTON Financial and Arnold's Meraki Global Advisors, venturing into the business this year. That compares with just a handful a few years ago, they say.

Last month, mid-sized broker INTL FCStone <INTL.O> bought U.S. outsourcer Fillmore Advisors to bolster its prime brokerage offering.

The gap in the market being filled by boutique outsourcers, like Fillmore, Arnold's Meraki, Tourmaline Partners and CF Global, is prompting some big banks and brokerages to try to grab a slice of the action.

Northern Trust Corp <NTRS.O> and Jefferies Financial Group <JEF.N>, for example, have set up their own outsourcing teams of traders working for a range of clients.

GROWING POPULARITY

One in every five fund firms with over $50 billion worth of assets will outsource some portion of their trading desks by 2022, according to research by financial consultancy Opimas. Global revenues in the outsourced trading business are about $450-$500 million annually and expected to grow 20-30% a year, it said.

The practice of farming out trading functions has been around for years, but it is becoming increasingly attractive for small and mid-sized asset managers who may not be trading frequently or in big enough volumes to justify the cost of maintaining an in-house desk.

Opimas estimates it works out cheaper to hire an outsourced firm if an asset manager's equities trader is handling less than $1.5 billion in annual trading volume.

"We like to stick to our knitting," said Karen Zachary, chief operating officer of Crux Asset Management, which uses Northern Trust to handle all its day-to-day trading so it can focus on strategy.

London-based EdenTree Investment Management, with 2.7 billion pounds ($3.28 billion) assets under management, is considering outsourcing its dealings, said one of its fund managers, Chris Hiorns.