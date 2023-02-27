Asset Managers Found to Have ‘Blind Spot’ Around New ESG Risk

Alastair Marsh
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The asset management industry is overlooking what promises to be a major new ESG risk: biodiversity.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A fresh analysis by nonprofit ShareAction found that only 10% of the asset managers it surveyed say they have a dedicated biodiversity policy covering all their portfolios.

“Even the top-performing asset managers in the survey have a biodiversity blind spot, often failing to take into account the protection of important habitats such as forests, rivers and oceans when managing their investments,” said Claudia Gray, head of financial sector research at ShareAction.

The study, which looked at firms representing a combined $77 trillion in client assets, comes roughly two months after the COP15 agreement put biodiversity firmly on the investing map. Hailed as a deal with similar significance to the 2015 Paris climate agreement, the COP15 accord struck in December has the potential to change the regulatory landscape so that investment managers will no longer be able to ignore biodiversity.

For now, very few asset managers are meeting the moment. ShareAction found that 40% of the firms it surveyed don’t monitor whether investee companies operate in areas of global biodiversity importance. A fifth monitor the metric, but don’t impose any restrictions.

Read More: Ford’s EV Pickup Uses Metal That’s Damaging the Amazon

Meanwhile, there’s evidence that corporations and those funding them have contributed to the destruction of the world’s natural resources, with animal populations dropping by an estimated 69% since 1970.

ShareAction found that 34% of the asset managers it surveyed said biodiversity was included in their general responsible investing policy. At the same time, hardly any investments target biodiversity, according to a separate report by Morningstar Inc. The researcher identified only 14 funds with $1.6 billion of combined assets that have strategies based on biodiversity, in a December report.

Overall, the asset management industry continues to trail on environmental, social and governance metrics, the ShareAction survey found. Fidelity Investments and Vanguard Group were among firms at the bottom of its ranking, which measured performance on climate, biodiversity, social and corporate governance issues, as well as stewardship standards.

A spokeswoman for Vanguard said the company has a “singular focus on client outcomes” and it evaluates “the implications of financially material risks, including environmental and social risks, on long-term portfolio performance across Vanguard’s line-up of high-quality, low-cost funds.” For those investors who want to invest in line with their ESG preferences, Vanguard offers ESG index and active funds with different ESG strategies, she said

Fidelity officials weren’t immediately available to comment.

Across the wider industry, firms are “typically doing nowhere near enough to address the most dangerous human and natural crises of our time,” ShareAction said. “We are running out of time to act on these global problems if we want to avoid catastrophes.”

ShareAction said European asset managers significantly outperform their counterparts in the US and Asia. Robeco, a Dutch investor owned by Orix Corp., earned the highest score, followed by BNP Paribas Asset Management, Aviva Investors and Legal & General Investment Management.

The results “show that investing can be both responsible and profitable, even for those managers of a considerable size,” ShareAction said.

The nonprofit, which has coordinated climate change and nature-related shareholder resolutions at companies from Barclays Plc to Glencore Plc and Tesco Plc, said there were also some “surprising and inspiring green shoots of progress.” These included significant improvements compared with 2020 in the rankings of the asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., it said. Its higher ranking in the latest survey followed the firm’s adoption of better investing frameworks for their climate-related investments, ShareAction said.

BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager, was among firms in the second-lowest category, as were Capital Group, State Street Global Advisors and Franklin Templeton.

(Adds reference to Ford’s exposure to environmental destruction)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Treasurer flags two Reserve Bank board replacements

    Two members of Australia's central bank governing board will stand aside when their terms end later this year to make way for fresh appointments, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers weeks ahead of the release of a formal review into the bank. Mark Barnaba and Wendy Craik will finish their five year terms on the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate-setting committee in May and August, respectively, according to the bank's website. Chalmers said Barnaba, deputy chair of Fortescue Metal Group, and Craik, chair of the CSIRO Oceans Atmosphere Advisory Board, had agreed to not seek another term.

  • From McDonald’s to Ralph Lauren, U.S. Companies Are Planning China Expansions

    Large American companies are increasing their bets on China’s consumers in anticipation of a postpandemic rebound in the world’s second-biggest economy.

  • Australia Recession Risk Rises as RBA Seen Hiking More Than Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe’s expectation of further interest-rate rises ahead has prompted economists and money markets to narrow the odds of a recession in the $1.5 trillion economy. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to

  • Qualcomm, Android phone makers developing satellite messaging feature

    Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it was working with a group of Android smartphone companies to add satellite-based messaging capabilities to their devices. The San Diego, California-based company, which is the world's biggest supplier of chips that connect mobile phones to wireless data networks, said it is working with Honor, Lenovo-owned Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi Corp to develop the devices. Satellite-based communications can send and receive data in remote or rural regions where other telecommunications networks are not available.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investors Are Bracing for Surge in Market Volatility

    Fear is creeping back into the stock market, and traders are scooping up hedges at the fastest clip since the onset of the pandemic to protect against a potential downturn.

  • 10 Eagles players who could have bigger roles in 2023

    We're looking at 10 players who could have bigger roles for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023

  • How the titans of tech investing are staying warm over the VC winter

    Venture capital’s bruised whales are rethinking their strategies

  • Omeed Malik’s SPAC Nears Deal With ‘Patriotic’ Marketplace PublicSq.

    (Bloomberg) -- Omeed Malik’s Colombier Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, agreed to merge with PSQ Holdings Inc., a marketplace that connects who it describes as “freedom-loving” Americans, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Raci

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Jack Daniel's barrel houses are causing an out-of-control black 'whiskey fungus' in a Tennessee community, enraged residents say

    Tennessee residents say the black fungus fueled by the Jack Daniel's facilities coats their homes, cars, and trees, and is nearly impossible to remove.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles Many People Ignore

    Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, with sales of electric cars rising year over year. While they might seem like an ideal choice for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint and save money on fuel, there are some hidden costs associated with electric cars that some may not be aware of. In a 2020 report from Consumer Reports, researchers found that owning an EV is less expensive over time compared to owning a gas-powered vehicle.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • 'You’re about to make a costly mistake': Suze Orman says these 5 financial blunders will set you back — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • L.A. County residents without power since Friday ask why the city can't do better

    An estimated 46,000 Los Angeles County residences were still without power Sunday night, according to the L.A. Department of Water and Power

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.

  • Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $3,000 Into $84,000 With Next to No Effort

    The stock market can be intimidating at times, but investing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to generate long-term wealth. You also don't need to be a rich or experienced investor to start making money in the stock market.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.