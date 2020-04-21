Asset-Map Announces Partnerships with the Association of African American Financial Advisors and the Female Advisor Network

New partnerships will enable education capabilities and technological enhancements to bolster client communication.





PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map , a Philadelphia-based financial technology company, is pleased to announce new partnerships with the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) and the Female Advisor Network (FAN). The relationship with each organization is designed to supply advisors with access to Asset-Map's financial planning and engagement platform, and additional tools that will equip advisors with capabilities to strengthen client relationships.

Offering visually-rich household representations of financial decisions and indicating progress toward funding financial priorities, Asset-Map provides an unmatched advisor-client experience by supplementing users with unbiased financial advice. Through the partnership, members of AAAA and FAN will receive preferred pricing access to the platform to grow their practice and enhance client conversations. Additionally, the partnership will also open up exclusive access to content for newsletters, educational resources, such as webinars and industry best practice takeaways, as well as social sharing capabilities across the networks.

"We recognize that there is no 'one size fits all' in financial planning; that every single client comes with unique planning needs," explains H. Adam Holt, CEO and founder at Asset-Map. "It is important for us to work with diverse communities and advisor organizations that align with this same philosophy, and who want to elevate their practice by providing technology tools via an accessible and inclusive structure."

René Nourse, founder and CEO of Urban Wealth Management Group and president of AAAA says, "As an organization, we are excited to implement Asset-Map to enhance and elevate the relationships with our growing client base. Through this partnership, we can empower our advisor members to advance their financial planning career while amplifying solutions with clients."

"One of our core directives is to provide members with ways to grow and enhance their practices," says Nina O'Neal, founder of FAN and partner with Archer Investment Management. "By partnering with Asset-Map, we are able to expand the ways our members can offer financial planning in a robust and visually dynamic way. Our members will benefit from their educational resources, which is part of the mission of our organization."

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map believes everyone deserves to understand their finances to make better decisions about what matters most. Founded by financial advisor H. Adam Holt in 2008, Asset-Map combines design thinking and personal finance to produce graphically-rich Asset-Maps that display a client's complete financial picture with clarity. Using Asset-Map with a client is proven to strengthen the advisor/client relationship, drive compliance, increase engagement, uncover opportunities and ultimately improve planning for the future. For more information, visit www.asset-map.com .

Contact: Perry Feinstein, perry.feinstein@asset-map.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asset-map-announces-partnerships-with-the-association-of-african-american-financial-advisors-and-the-female-advisor-network-301044474.html

SOURCE Asset-Map