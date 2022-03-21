Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc. and Team of Partners Recognized as Five Star Wealth Managers

John Jenkins, Greg Banner, and Monica Szakos Cramer have collectively been recognized in the 2022 annual line-up of Five Star Wealth Managers

San Diego, CA --News Direct-- Asset Preservation Strategies

The Five Star Award program was founded in 2003, and each year, Five Star Professional conducts market-specific research to identify outstanding wealth management professionals. Through their research, the 2022 list of honorees has been announced, featuring all three partners at Asset Preservation Strategies – John Jenkins, AEP®, CFP®, CFF, BPC, Chairman and Senior Financial Adviser, CFP®, CLU®, CRTP, Greg Banner, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Financial Adviser, and Monica Szakos Cramer, CFP®, CFF, BPC, BFA, President and Senior Financial Adviser. The collaborative wealth management firm strives to protect legacies for generations, working with their clientele through all stages of life. You can read more about Five Star criteria HERE.

“As a team, we are committed to upholding the highest levels of service, and focus on setting new standards for excellence. A wonderful byproduct of our relentless dedication to doing so is being recognized as leaders in our industry.” –John Jenkins, Chairman and Senior Financial Adviser, Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.

About Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.:

Asset Preservation Strategies offers collaborative wealth management for affluent individuals and families. For over 30 years, their team of experienced financial advisors has specialized in working closely with affluent individuals and families to create customized client portfolios, incorporating sophisticated tax planning and advanced estate planning strategies, in careful collaboration with each professional that plays a part in handling the client’s finances. As fiduciaries, the team at APS is not only required by law to keep clients’ interests first, but their passion and primary goal is to advance responsible stewardship of assets and achieve the best possible outcome for each client. Learn More: Asset-Preservation.com

Story continues

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION: The contents of this press release: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and (ii) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering. Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc is a DBA of Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment Advisory Services offered through Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC. Securities offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC, NFA Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc., Arete Wealth Management, LLC nor Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC are affiliated. Axxcess and Arete do not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Prices, quotes, rates are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED and MAY LOSE VALUE. Brokerage services are offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC, NFA. Information pertaining to Arete Wealth Management, LLC and its registered persons are available through the FINRA's Broker Check System or by calling the FINRA's Broker Check Hotline at (800) 289-9999.

Contact Details

Sterling Public Relations

Paula Steurer

+1 949-200-6566

concierge@sterlingpublicrelationsoc.com

Company Website

https://asset-preservation.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/asset-preservation-strategies-inc-and-team-of-partners-recognized-as-five-star-wealth-managers-474263259