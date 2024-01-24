We have assets to reach Russians where they don't expect it – Ukrainian Air Force Commander

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military has more and more assets and capabilities to reach the Russians where they do not expect it.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Force has been, is and will continue to beat the enemy wherever they are, protecting our citizens from enemy terrorist attacks!

Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and other frontline oblasts are under fire as missiles, bombs and drones hit these areas every day and night.

The Air Force is doing everything to get the enemy both in the sky and on the ground. You read our reports. Many Russian aircraft and their crews will never be able to terrorise our people again. They have been killed and crushed! We are getting more and more tools and opportunities to get to the enemy where they do not expect it!"

Details: Oleshchuk said that throughout the day on 24 January, frantic Russian propaganda has been directing a stream of fake information to an external audience, trying to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community: "The goal of the propaganda is obvious: they want to reduce international support for our country. This will not work! Ukraine has the right to defend itself and destroy the aggressor's air assets."

In addition, Oleshchuk also said that another Russian drone attack was repelled on the evening of 24 January.

Background:

A Russian Il-76 aircraft has crashed in the Korocha district of Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Sources in the General Staff stated the plane was carrying S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Following the downing of the Il-76, a number of Russian media outlets cited Andrei Kartapolov, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defence, who claimed that the plane contained dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were being transported for a prisoner swap. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that he was looking into the situation.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine commented that a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine had been due to take place on Wednesday, 24 January.

The White House said it did not have enough information to determine what happened to the Il-76.

