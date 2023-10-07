Assets seized from Russian oligarchs Fridman, Aven, Kosogov includes 100% of comms company Kyivstar

The seizure of assets in Ukraine belonging to the sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mykhailo Fridman, Petro Aven, and Andriy Kosogov, includes the seizure of 100% of shares in Ukraine’s largest communications company, PJSC Kyivstar, according to Interfax-Ukraine on Oct. 7.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Interfax-Ukraine reported that law enforcement officials acted to seize the shares in Kyivstar as they were owned by the Dutch company VEON Ltd, which is controlled by the three oligarchs.

On Oct. 6, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced it had seized the assets of Fridman, Aven and Kosogov in Ukraine.

"The value of seized corporate rights is more than UAH 17 billion. Among the blocked assets are financial and insurance companies, mobile communication and IT companies, as well as mineral water plants," the SBU said.

Fridman, Aven, and Kosogov are under investigation by the SBU for financing the attempted overthrow of Ukraine’s government, constitutional order, and state border of the country.

According to Kyivstar's annual report for 2022, its shareholders at the beginning of the year were VEON Holdings B.V. (Netherlands) at 99.995% and VEON Ltd. (Bermuda Islands) at 0.005%.

