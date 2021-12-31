New year, new assignments for some Fresno County Superior Court judges, commissioners

Twleve Fresno County Superior Court judges and commissioners will receive new assignments starting in 2022.

Among the changes is the selection of Judge David Kalemkarian as the new presiding judge. Kalemkarian will move to Department 10 and Judge Houry Sanderson will take over as assistant presiding judge, remaining in Dept. 53.

The presiding judge is responsible for establishing policies as well as ensuring effective management and administration of the court. The judge also assigns cases, including jury trials, to other judges.

Judge Arlan Harrell was the previous presiding judge and will now cover general court trials in Dept. 62.

Other expected changes include Judge Heather Mardel Jones moving into Dept. 52 to handle general trials. Jones was one of several judges handling the court’s daily felony caseload.

Replacing Jones in the felony division will be Judge Leanne Le Mon, who moves into Dept. 30.

Judge Amy Guerra moves from the Family Law Division to Domestic Violence Court in Dept. 96.

One of Fresno County’s newest judges, Irene Luna, will be in Dept. 204 taking care of family law cases. Luna, a defense attorney for Fitzgerald, Alvarez, Ciummo & Associates, was appointed to the bench by Gov. Gavin Newsom in November.

The new supervising judge in the family law division will be Judge Lisa Gamoian in Dept. 202. Also being added to handle family law cases will be Judge Glenda Allen-Hill in Dept. 304.

Commissioner Gary Green will be in the family support division, Dept. 301, while Commissioner Noelle Pebet will be in Dept. 2, handling misdemeanor cases. Commissioner Todd Eilers will be in Juvenile Dependency, Dept. 21.

Commissioners differ from judges in that they are appointed by a judge while judges are either elected or appointed by the governor.