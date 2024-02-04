Assistance Center opens in Mountain View, flood victims given temporary shelter in aftermath of winter storm

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Victim’s of the Jan. 22 flash floods are finding vital information at the city’s newly opened Assistance Center inside the Mountain View Community Center.

“What we’ve done is bring city, county and state agencies, departments and resources, here to help the community,” said Anthony Santacroce, Senior Public Information Officer with the City of San Diego.

About 27 organizations, departments and agencies were on hand Saturday to provide a wide range of services from debris removal, food and water to tax services, insurance services, and more.

Housing Commission staff were also at the center identifying people displaced by the storms. Dozens were moved into a new emergency shelter.

The San Diego Housing Commission recently bought the old Ramada Inn in the Midway District to create affordable housing. The state granted emergency waivers to use the hotel as a short-term emergency shelter for flood victims.

“We’re going to move folks in here as a temporary place for them to stay while they are recovering and picking up the pieces,” said San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

Elo-Rivera and Lisa Jones, President of San Diego Housing Commission, made final preparations for the 63 units at the new storm shelter Saturday morning.

“We need these rooms. Otherwise folks don’t have a place to stay. This is going to be the difference between people either sleeping in a car or sleeping on the streets and having a safe, warm room to stay in,” said Elo-Rivera. “Some of these rooms will be individuals, for others it will be families, and it’s going to make a world of difference for all of them.”

“This is a real opportunity to help house folks that might have a harder time getting in a hotel space, and make sure that they can bring their loved ones and their pets with them,” said Jones.

The housing commission will identify people from shelters and Assistance Centers like the one in Mountain View, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 9.

