New assistance package from the US: What will Ukraine get?

The new $325 million US military assistance package for Ukraine includes Avenger air defence systems, AIM-9M air defence missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS and a range of other weapons.

Source: US Department of Defence website

Quote: "The Department of Defense is sending an additional security assistance package to meet Ukraine's critical security and defence needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration's forty-seventh tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021."

Details: The package reportedly includes:

AIM-9M missiles for air defence;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Avenger air defence systems;

50 calibre machine guns to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems;

155mm artillery rounds, including DPICM;

105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

59 light tactical vehicles;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the US defence department said.

Background:

Earlier, US President Joe Biden welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House and reassured him that America remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States would provide Ukraine with $128 million in a new security assistance package, as well as $197 million in weapons and equipment.

US President Joe Biden announced a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine and noted that the first US Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine next week.

He also added that the package includes the provision of a second Hawk air defence battery, with additional batteries and other systems delivered monthly throughout the winter.

