Is there assistance for those whose second homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian?

Throughout the week, secondary homeowners in Southwest Florida have journeyed from their primary addresses throughout the nation to check on their homes following Hurricane Ian.

Along the way, many have been asking an important question: Will they be able to get any assistance to rebuild?

The short answer is this: There is no assistance from FEMA for secondary homes, according to its website and officials.

However, under certain circumstances, owners of secondary homes may be able to receive a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) which administers the disaster loan program.

Terrell Perry, public affairs specialist at the SBA, explains to The News-Press how secondary homeowners can use SBA loans to help them get assistance. As of Oct. 5, she said SBA has already received 3,432 applications total, which includes 2,171 for homes and 676 for businesses.

She named two ways secondary homeowners can get assistance for their hurricane-damaged homes. One of the ways would be if the homeowners own rental property.

"That's an instance because rental property is technically a business," Perry said. "That is an instance where folks would be able to claim or apply for a loan based on their second home."

The other way would be if they used their secondary home as a "rent-free" home for a family member or extended person.

"An example, if mom and dad owned their own primary home and they own a second home anywhere else that is affected by disaster … say their daughter or son lives in the home or mother or au pair or whomever and that person who lives in the second home does not pay rent. In that case, it would be considered a rent-free home that's used," Perry said.

Under either of these circumstance, Perry said they can go online to SBA's website and fill out their application for the loan.

SBA also has five business recovery centers and disaster recovery centers (co-located with FEMA and other local and federal agencies) in Lee and Collier County, allowing residents to physically put in an application and speak with a specialist if need be.

If it's a case of a rental property, she said they'd apply as a business. If it's a second home where another family member or person lives or works, they'd name it as a second home.

"The way that SBA loans work is that anytime a homeowner, renter, nonprofit or business incurs damage from a disaster, they are eligible, with the exception of renters, they're eligible for assistance," Perry said. "(They are eligible for) what we call a Physical Disaster Loan for assistance with the structure."

With a Physical Disaster Loan, it will cover both homeowners and businesses if they were slightly damaged or completely demolished.

For homeowners, the SBA allows up to $40,000 for contents not covered by insurance and $240,200 for the structure. For businesses, it covers up to $2 million in inventory, equipment and structure.

After they apply and the application is complete, she said to expect to wait a little bit due to the expected high volume of applications.

"Once the application is complete, we generally respond within four to six weeks," Perry said. "Sometimes sooner, sometimes later, depending upon the actual volume that we have."

Looking ahead for the future, Perry highly recommends to not wait around for insurance.

"In a disaster of this magnitude, insurance could take a while to get around to adjusting and actually sending a check to the insured," Perry said. "So what can happen is they can apply for an SBA loan, SBA would approve the loan and once insurance is paid, they would reimburse the loan with the insurance payment."

