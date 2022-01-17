Assistant AG Kristen Clarke discusses the continuation of MLK’s quest for equal voting rights

The Daily Beast

GoFundMe/Antoinajah EdwardsWhen a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed while working at a Burger King drive-thru in Milwaukee earlier this month, the horrific news reverberated around the nation. Tens of thousands of dollars in donations poured in and Niesha Harris-Brazell’s devastated family wondered how she could be taken “in the blink of an eye.” But after spending two weeks piecing together events, investigators have made the bombshell allegation in court documents that Harris-Brazell was ki