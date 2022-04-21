Assistant DA accidentally shoots himself inside Georgia courtroom

An Effingham assistant district attorney accidentally shot himself at the Effingham County DA’s Office, according to documents obtained by WJCL 22 News.

An open records request was filed by WJCL 22 News and it revealed that Effingham County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Breedon shot himself in the leg while showing another ADA his gun.

The shooting happened on April 4, inside ADA Ian Heap’s office.

A four-page incident report by the county’s sheriff’s office said at around 4:30 p.m. that day, Heap mentioned plans to purchase a SIG Sauer P320 handgun, according to reports from WJCL.

WJCL reported that Breedon told Heap that he had the gun, and when he went to pull it out of his holster, the gun fired, shooting Breedon in his upper right leg.

Reports said another ADA rushed in after he heard gunshots. Breedon reportedly said not to call 911, but the ADA called 911 after Breedon turned gray and started grunting and drooling, according to WJCL 22 News.

Breedon’s gun has been returned to him and investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office formally requested that the case be rendered inactive, according to WJCL.

