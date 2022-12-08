Assistant district attorney charged with DUI, police say she hit a pole

Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·1 min read
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft swears in Monica Timmerman (left) as Assistant District Attorney as Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy looks on
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft swears in Monica Timmerman (left) as Assistant District Attorney as Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy looks on

An assistant district attorney in the Shelby County District Attorney's Office was charged with a DUI after a Memphis police officer responded to a crash near Overton Park Wednesday night.

Monica Timmerman, 46, was sworn in as an ADA in mid-November after previously working as a defense attorney.

Officers found a utility pole had been knocked over and alleged Timmerman hit it. When they spoke to her around 10:20 p.m., she told officers that she had been drinking vodka and Sprite before leaving The Blue Monkey. It was not clear from court documents whether she was at The Blue Monkey near Overton Square or in the downtown area.

"Timmerman advised that she was not sure where she was at the time when police arrived," the affidavit said. "While the officer was speaking with [Timmerman] her speech was very slurred and she could not give officers an exact answer on what happened."

Timmerman is charged with driving under the influence, duty upon striking highway fixture, and drivers to exercise due care. The district attorney's office will appoint a pro tem prosecutor from outside the office, police said in a statement.

"The SCDAG Office is aware of the incident involving ADA Timmerman," an email statement from the DA's office read. "We acknowledge that a DUI is a serious matter. ADA Timmerman is still employed with the SCDAG Office. Because this is an active case we cannot comment further; we will let the justice process run its course. Meanwhile, [Shelby County] DA [Steve] Mulroy will recuse the office from the case and seek a pro tem appointment of an independent prosecutor."

Timmerman was booked at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar on Thursday.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

