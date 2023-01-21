Assistant district attorney Fordham to run for Cambria judge

Jan. 21—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A longtime Cambria County assistant district attorney has announced his run as a Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Forrest Fordham has announced his candidacy for one of two open vacancies on the Cambria County bench.

Fordham, a registered Republican intends to cross-file for the primary election.

The Richland Township attorney is a graduate of the State University of New York — Albany and Capital University Law School, and was admitted to the Pennsylvania and New York bars in 1993. Fordham was also admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

In 2002, Fordham was hired as an assistant district attorney, and in addition to his duties in the District Attorney's Office, Fordham serves as a Special Deputy Attorney General and also maintains a general law practice in Richland Township.

Fordham has served as the mock trial attorney adviser at Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg for more than 15 years and currently serves on the board of directors for the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department.

"As a Cambria County assistant district attorney for over 20 years, I have taken on hardened criminals to protect local families and seniors," Fordham said. "If elected to the bench, you can trust that I will always follow the law while handing down the toughest sentences possible for any convicted criminal who comes to our county to prey on local residents. I will send a strong message that if you come to Cambria County to commit a crime, I will do everything in my power and within the law to ensure they do the time."

He added that continuing to keep the county safe would be his priority as a judge.

"I have worked closely with law enforcement to take dangerous criminals off our streets, and I have fought to provide crime victims with a strong voice in their quest for justice. Protecting your constitutional rights and keeping our communities safe will be my top priority as your judge," said Fordham.

Fordham resides in Richland Township with his wife, Dr. Melissa Simasek-Fordham, with whom he has three children.