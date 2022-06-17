Assistant Harrison fire chief at center of harassment scandal, fed lawsuit resigns

Harrison Fire Department firehouse in Harrison June 10, 2022.

A former Town of Harrison fire chief at the center of a widening sexual harassment scandal has left the department, The Journal News/lohud has learned.

On Thursday, Chief Ralph Straface confirmed that Henry Mohr, one of the department's members, resigned sometime last week. The exact nature of Mohr's departure was not immediately known.

Most recently the department's second assistant chief, Mohr had been accused by a former firefighter of pervasive sexual harassment.

That firefighter, Angela Bommarito, left the department in 2016 and later filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Mohr was arrested that same year and pleaded guilty to a harassment charge. Nevertheless, he was elected once more to the chief's job in 2017, but those results were rejected by the town board. He was ultimately chosen for the second assistant chief's post in December 2020.

Fed lawsuit: U.S. Attorney's Office sues Harrison, fire department over sexual harassment case

EEOC: Commission sides with ex-firefighter in Harrison discrimination, retaliation probe

Chief out: Harrison police chief Michael Olsey retires amid sex harassment investigation

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil lawsuit against the town and the fire department, accusing officials of ignoring Bommarito's claims and coercing her resignation.

"No one conducted any adequate investigation of Bommarito’s complaints," the department said in its civil action. "Despite receiving multiple complaints about Mohr’s harassment of Bommarito, Harrison leadership permitted Mohr to remain a firefighter and took no disciplinary action against him."

Mohr could not be reached for comment. Bommarito's attorney, Rose Weber, declined to comment on the development.

Though Bommarito entered into a consensual relationship with Mohr, the Justice Department says she was unable to fully extricate herself from that relationship because of Mohr's behavior.

Story continues

After Bommarito tried to end their relationship, Mohr sent her "numerous text messages, repeatedly called her, and repeatedly drove by her house," the Justice Department said.

The civil complaint describes the town's response as largely apathetic. Multiple town officials, it says, failed to take any meaningful or appropriate action in response to Bommarito's allegations.

Bommarito was told in early 2016 that if she pursued an order of protection against Mohr, she would have to leave the department while Mohr would be permitted to remain, the complaint alleges.

The Justice Department is requesting an order that would require the town to take adequate action in response to complaints of harassment and to develop effective procedures concerning sexual harassment.

Harrison Mayor Rich Dionisio's office previously declined to comment on news of the federal lawsuit.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News. You can find him on Twitter at @quasiasher or send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Harrison firefighter Henry Mohr left the department, says fire chief