Assistant Lia DeMarco takes over following suspension of Cambria's chief detective

Dec. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Lia DeMarco, Cambria County assistant chief detective, is taking the role of chief detective following the suspension of Kristy Freoni.

Freoni was suspended with pay after she was charged Sunday following a domestic dispute, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Richland Township police charged Freoni, 38, of the 400 block of Old Farm Lane, with simple assault under the domestic violence act, and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Freoni attended a concert on Saturday at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial where she and her partner consumed alcohol.

When they returned home, a dispute occurred.

Freoni allegedly punched the man in face, leaving him with swollen and bloody lips, the affidavit said.

"The matter is referred to the Office of Attorney General for prosecution due to the conflict of interest," Neugebauer said.

Freoni, chief detective since January 2019, was arraigned and is free on $7,500 unsecured bond. She will appear before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township. No attorney is listed online.

DeMarco has been with the county for about 14 years, officials said.