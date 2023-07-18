Assistant manager of SC Burger King accused of selling fries from the trash to customer

An assistant manager at a Union Burger King has been accused of taking French fries from a trash can, adding them to the container where freshly cooked fries are dumped and then putting just-cooked fries on top.

Jaime Christine Major, 39, was charged Monday with tampering with food, a felony. On Tuesday afternoon she had not posted a $20,000 bond set by Municipal Judge Robert Hines and remained in the Union County Detention Center, records show.

Union Department of Public Safety Officers were called to the Burger King on Duncan Bypass July 9 by a customer and a manager on reports of two women arguing with and threatening restaurant staff, Fox Carolina reported..

When the women did not calm down, officers arrested them on disorderly conduct charges.

Then on July 11, Burger King headquarters reported to police someone told them an employee was serving fries from the trash to customers. Officers investigated and a warrant was issued for Major’s arrest.

The charge upon conviction carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.