Assistant principal of North Texas school arrested, charged with sexual abuse of child

An assistant principal at a Northwest school district campus in Fort Worth has been arrested and faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Mose Brown, an assistant principal at Eaton High School, was arrested Monday evening, according to the school district. He has been in his role of assistant principal since July 2020.

The accusation does not involve a current or former student of Northwest ISD and police are not seeking additional victims, Eaton High School Principal Stacy Miles told parents in a letter about the arrest. Until the investigation is complete, Brown is banned from district property and is on administrative leave.

Fort Worth police said in response to a Star-Telegram request for information that the department cannot provide any information on the case or investigation because the alleged victim is a minor.

Jail records indicate the allegation involves a child under the age of 14. Brown was being held in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $50,000.

The district will fully cooperate with police in the investigation, Miles said in the letter. She said the district cannot release any other information about the charges or the investigation because it is ongoing.

“Please know we hold all employees to a high standard and will continue to do so,” Miles wrote in the letter.