Assistant principal suspended after ‘disturbing’ accusation surfaces, GA school says

A school administrator is suspended pending an investigation into claims of “inappropriate involvement” with a student at an Atlanta-area high school, Georgia news outlets report.

In a letter to parents, Chattahoochee High School Principal Michael Todd confirmed the allegation against an assistant principal on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to WAGA.

“Be assured I take the health and well-being of our students seriously and this is a top priority,” Todd wrote, the station reported. “If the allegations prove to be true, all available action will be taken.”

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

McClatchy News reached out to Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek for comment on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was awaiting a response.

Todd called the accusation “disturbing” and said it was immediately reported to the district’s human resources department, WXIA reported. Fulton County Schools Police is also investigating the claim, according to WGCL.

“These incidents do not represent our school,” the principal concluded his letter.

McClatchy News is declining to name the accused employee because he has not been charged.

Johns Creek is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

