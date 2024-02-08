Assistant principals in Okaloosa and Walton counties earn national honors

On Tuesday, the Florida Association of School Administrators named educational leaders from Okaloosa and Walton counties with national honors during the 2023-24 school year.

Here is what we know.

Okaloosa County

Assistant Principal Lucretia Waskow from Ruckel Middle School was recognized by the Okaloosa County School District as the 2024 Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.

After being named the 2024 Okaloosa County Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year, Lucretia Waskow from Ruckel Middle School is the recipient of the 2023-24 National Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year award.

Going on seven years as an assistant principal, with the past year and a half at Ruckel Middle School, Waskow's commitment to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment was the catalyst for her receiving the recognition.

“Mrs. Waskow has helped to create a climate of success that extends beyond Ruckel Middle School to a globally competitive capacity," Ruckel Principal Joe Jannazo said in a news release. "She believes we must bring out the intrinsic potential of each person on campus in order to positively impact potential capacity.”

Waskow and other members of the 2024 class of award winners will be honored during a two-day awards banquet this October in Washington, D.C.

Walton County

With 12 years of experience at Van R. Butler Elementary School and the past two as the assistant principal, Hannah Gomillion received the 2023-24 National Association of Elementary School Principals Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year award.

According to a release, Gomillion believes that the relationships cultivated between staff, parents, students, and the community are the most important tools for successful leaders.

“Mrs. Gomillion’s influence on the Butler community can be felt in the area of academic excellence as well as in the overall school culture. Her leadership in the implementation of the House system last school year was extraordinary as she brought excitement and enthusiasm to the entire community," said Allison Harber, Assistant Principal of Van R. Butler Elementary, in a news release. "The House system has helped to promote a sense of family among students and staff which has resulted in a drastic reduction in behavior referrals.”

Gomillion and 49 other assistant principals will be honored during National Assistant Principal's Week, April 1-5.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Meet two educators from Emerald Coast who earned national recognition