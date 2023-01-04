New assistant prosecuting attorney sworn in for Raleigh County

Jan. 4—The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is increasing its ranks.

Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Thompson was sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich in his courtroom Tuesday morning.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said Thompson will be primarily handling felony criminal cases that are heard in Dimlich's courtroom.

Hatfield said Thompson has nearly a decade of experience handling various types of criminal cases including family and child abuse and neglect cases. Thompson's husband also already works as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Raleigh County.

Thompson is a graduate of Wyoming East High School. She attended Concord University for undergrad and Liberty University for law school.

"Lindsay has proven over the course of the last decade that not only is she a very formidable lawyer in the courtroom, but that she genuinely cares about the people of this community," Hatfield said. "... I'm excited to see what she does with the opportunity. I think she's going to be great."

He added that he hopes Thompson will be seen as a role model to other women and young girls who may be looking to pursue a career in criminal justice.

"In terms of criminal attorneys, I don't think we have quite the gender equality that I'd like to see, specifically being the dad of three little girls," Hatfield said. "(Thompson) is a role model for kids or for students that think they might want to get into the criminal litigation practice. I think she's someone that they can look to, to be a role model for that."

Hatfield said he now has 10 assistant prosecuting attorneys, which is two more than he started with in 2020 when he took office.

"It rounds off a completion of a structural model that I wanted to put in place about a year ago — which is one prosecutor per judge in terms of criminal, one prosecutor per judge in terms of abuse, neglect (cases)," he said. "That way we have some continuity of care in those courtrooms for the cases that are in front of those judges. We have the same prosecutor every time that case comes up so that those cases get the highest level of care possible, regardless of what the subject matter of the case is."