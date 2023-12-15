An assistant prosecutor and concrete exec latest Republican who wants Wenstrup's seat

U.S. Brad Wenstrup's impending retirement from Congress has sparked considerable interest from Republicans seeking a chance at Congress.

On Thursday, Clermont County businessman and assistant prosecutor David J. Taylor announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Wenstrup's open seat. At least five other Republicans and one Democrat have announced.

Wenstrup announced in November that he would retire from Congress when his current term expires, saying he wanted to spend more time with his wife and two children.

Taylor, an Amelia resident who owns Sardinia Ready Mix Concrete, put in a $1 million donation to his campaign. He also released an ad in which he describes himself as a "Trump conservative."

In a statement, Taylor blamed Biden for inflation, crime and "chaos on the border." He also compared himself to former President Donald Trump as a "businessman and political outsider."

"Hardworking Ohio families deserve an American First conservative in Washington who will fight for their interests and values against the disastrous agenda of Joe Biden and the special interests," Taylor said in a statement.

Ohio's 2nd Congressional District

