Assistant Prosecutor Kelli Harshbarger announces candidacy for circuit court judge

Nov. 29—PRINCETON — An assistant prosecuting attorney announced her plans Tuesday to run for the office of circuit court judge in Division One, District 9 in Mercer County.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelli Harshbarger issued a statement announcing her plans to run for circuit court judge following the announced retirement of Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.

"As the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Mercer County, I have served the Prosecutor's Office for 21 years. I have prosecuted serious felonies, such as first-degree murder, armed robbery, and other crimes of a violent nature including domestic abuse," Harshbarger stated. "For the last seven years, I have specialized in cases protecting our children from abuse and neglect."

"Throughout my 32 years as an attorney, I have gained extensive experience in the civil practice of law and have served as a defense attorney, as well. Therefore, I possess a balanced perspective of justice according to the law," she said.

Harshbarger said her experience qualifies her for the post of circuit court judge.

"Due to my years of experience in civil law, criminal law, and child abuse and neglect cases, I am uniquely qualified to serve as your next judge in all three areas of law which are decided by the circuit court judge," she said. "As your next circuit court judge, I will continue to carry the torch of distinguished service we have always received from the Honorable Derek Swope, Judge, our esteemed current judges, and all the judges who have previously served Mercer County."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

