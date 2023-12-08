Assistant scoutmaster arrested after he was accused of molesting girl in troop

An assistant scoutmaster was arrested after he was accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl in his troop, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Vidal Torres Jr., 48, of Daytona Beach, arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The sheriff’s office stated the abuse did not take place at sanctioned scouting events.

Torres was an assistant scoutmaster in her troop. Torres was also a friend of the girl’s family, who learned of the sexual contact and contacted the sheriff’s office.

A Daytona Beach scout leader accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl was arrested today following an investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit. pic.twitter.com/upKzSukiNc — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 8, 2023

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and went to arrest Torres at his place of employment but were told he had left for at least a week on a “family emergency,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Detectives learned of his location and arrested him a few days later without incident when he returned to the Daytona Beach area, the release stated. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about potential sexual abuse of a child to call its Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida scout leader accused of molesting 14-year-old girl in troop