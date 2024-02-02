Assistant security director in MS Coast school district jailed for wire fraud, records show

The assistant director of security and internal compliance for the Harrison County School District and former Gulfport police officer Tonya Anne Laville is out of jail on bond on a felony charge of wire fraud, the Sun Herald has confirmed.

Gulfport police arrested Laville, 47, on Jan. 30. She was booked into the Harrison County jail around 12:45 p.m. that day and released on a $5,000 bond less than two hours later.

On Friday, the Harrison County School District had Laville still listed as being in her position in the Harrison County School District.

Laville took over as assistant director of security in the Harrison County School District in March 2022 and has been in the position for nearly two years.

Before that, Laville worked for over 20 years at the Gulfport Police Department as a school resource officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Officials said it was not known if the charges are related to her work in school security.

