Assisted living resident abandoned outside overnight in bad weather, Georgia cops say

An assisted living resident was forced to spend the night outside after being ousted from the facility, Georgia authorities say.

Now, the co-owner of Southern Manor Senior Living faces elder abuse and other charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in an Aug. 2 news release.

The 37-year-old was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 1, along with a 36-year-old woman who is executive director of the Southern Manor at Candler facility in Metter, according to the Statesboro Herald.

Both were booked into the Candler County Jail and later released on bond, the newspaper reported.

The GBI was asked to investigate the June 23 incident after Candler County deputies were called about an older woman seen “walking on the train tracks,” according to WJCL, citing an incident report.

The woman, who wasn’t named, told deputies she had been kicked out of Southern Manor, the station reported. State investigators said the woman was left alone all night “in inclement weather.”

Additional details weren’t released, including the victim’s age.

McClatchy News reached out to the GBI for more information on Aug. 2 and was awaiting a response.

The Southern Manor co-owner and executive director face multiple charges, including:

Neglect of a disabled adult, or elder

Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, or elders

Reckless conduct

Failure to report a case of abuse of disabled adult or elder

Candler County is about 70 miles northwest of Savannah.

