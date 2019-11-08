Assisted Living vs. Nursing Homes: Key Differences

Assisted living facilities and nursing homes differ in many ways, including the type of care provided, cost, and offerings for residents. You or a family member may need more help in retirement than family and friends can provide. Residential facilities, including assisted living and nursing homes that can provide it. Here’s how (and how they differ).

Nursing Homes

Nursing homes, also known as skilled nursing facilities, provide a wide range of health and personal care services. They typically offer 24-hour supervision, nursing care, three meals a day, and assistance with everyday activities. Rehabilitation services like physical, speech, and occupational therapy are generally also available. Nursing homes offer a high level of daily care for residents who need it, including helping them dress, get in and out of bed, get dressed, and go to the restroom.

Most nursing home residents live there permanently. They may choose to live there because they have physical or mental conditions that require around the clock care and supervision. Nursing homes may be the right choice for people who need frequent or daily medical care. They also may help people who have trouble getting around and feel safer having people check in on them frequently.

Family caregivers may choose a nursing home if they feel they can’t care for an aging or ill relative anymore. Although it offers less independence than assisted living, a nursing home provides residents constant care and supervision.

Cost of Care

According to the government’s latest National Nursing Home Survey, the average nursing home stay is 835 days, or more than two years. In 2018, a private room in a nursing home cost an average of $8,365 a month, or more than $100,000 annually, according to the Cost of Care Survey 2018 by Genworth Financial. A semi-private room averaged $7,441 a month, or $89,292 per year.

Medicare or Medicaid may cover the cost of a nursing home for some seniors, if they meet certain requirements. If seniors do not meet the requirements, private pay is accepted. Private pay can also offer perks like room upgrades or additional leisure activities.

Medicare provides limited coverage of up to 100 days per benefit period for some patients. Although nearly 1 in 10 residents age 75 to 84 stay in a nursing home for five or more years, almost 3 in 10 residents in that age group stay less than 100 days. Convalescent nursing home care, which generally follows hospitalization, is typically short-term and can therefore be covered by Medicare.

Medicaid Coverage

If someone lacks enough money to cover the cost of a nursing home, or the cost uses up all of their savings, they can become eligible for Medicaid assistance. State Medicaid programs are required to cover nursing home care. However, depending on how someone qualifies for nursing home care under Medicaid, the state may determine that they must contribute towards the cost of their nursing care.

Although most nursing homes won’t lower their rates, which are tied to payment levels offered by Medicare and Medicaid, there may be room to negotiate with long-term nursing care costs. Sometimes, instead of taking a lower Medicaid rate, a facility will agree to take a lower private pay rate that is still higher than the Medicaid rate.

In order to qualify for Medicaid, you must have limited assets. An individual can have no more than $2,000 in cash and cash equivalents such as IRAs and bonds. Making large financial gifts to children or grandchildren in the five years prior to applying for the program can disqualify you from receiving Medicaid benefits.

Assisted Living Communities

Assisted living communities range in size from as few as 25 residents to as many as 120 for more residents. Residents of an assisted living community need help with some daily care and activities. They might need help with cooking, cleaning, laundry, or personal care, but they get to choose which activities they get help with. Usually, a few different “levels of care” are offered for seniors in assisted living communities, with residents paying more for higher levels of care.