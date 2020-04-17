Assistek Launches Enhanced eCOA Solution to Support Clinical Trials During COVID-19 Pandemic

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assistek, a leader in delivering eSource solutions to collect data, electronically, from patients and clinicians in clinical trials today announced the release of its novel web-based electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) solution to support remote data collection for patients and sites during these times of challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruptions to clinical research trials around the world. Due to concerns with COVID-19, many patients are either unable or unwilling to travel to sites for scheduled visits or sites have closed due to social distancing measures. In response to this unprecedented crisis, Assistek has created a comprehensive web-based solution to address the need for sites and clinical trial participants to remotely capture the critical study endpoints. "We understand that the patient's safety is of utmost importance during these challenging times", said Cindy Howry, CEO of assisTek. "Our web-based solution will facilitate the data collection of clinical outcomes, while simultaneously protecting the safety of the patients, site staff, and all involved in these vital clinical research trials."

Our web-based solution allows our clients to move forward with collecting electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) and clinician-reported outcomes (eClinROs); and provides patients and clinicians with a regulatory-compliant alternative for the collecting the data without traveling to the clinical sites.

Some of the highlights of Assistek's web-based solution include:

Web-Based Data Collection: Offers an alternative mode of collection for clinical sites to administer site-based assessments, if sites have closed.

Offers an alternative mode of collection for clinical sites to administer site-based assessments, if sites have closed. Data Integrity: Maintains the integrity of the data and ensures that the patient's experience is similar to tablet/smartphone collection compared to paper collection or telephone/interviews.

Maintains the integrity of the data and ensures that the patient's experience is similar to tablet/smartphone collection compared to paper collection or telephone/interviews. Regulatory Compliant: Maintains advantages of electronic data capture with a full audit trail and regulatory compliance.

Maintains advantages of electronic data capture with a full audit trail and regulatory compliance. Patient Safety: Reduces the risk of exposure to COVID 19 as patients and site staff do not have to travel to the sites to complete scheduled visits.

Assistek is focused on delivering industry-leading clinical development eCOA solutions to support and advance clinical research on behalf of our valued customers. This unique solution combines web-based technology and seamlessly integrates with Assistek's deep therapeutic and domain expertise to create an innovative method to advance clinical research in a safe and compliant manner.

Assistek's eCOA experts and senior management are available for consultation to help sponsors maintain clinical trial continuity and navigate regulatory guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please feel free to contact us at info@assistek.com.

