With assists from Seattle, satellite launch will boost BlackSky’s geospatial intelligence network

Alan Boyle
·4 min read
Clean-room workers play air guitar as they get set for Rocket Lab’s launch of two BlackSky satellites. (Spaceflight Inc. via Twitter)
Clean-room workers play air guitar as they get set for Rocket Lab’s launch of two BlackSky satellites. (Spaceflight Inc. via Twitter)

The next two satellites in BlackSky’s constellation of Earth-watching spacecraft are due to be launched by Rocket Lab from New Zealand as early as this weekend, but their path to orbit featured prominent stops half a world away in the Seattle area.

BlackSky’s Gen-2 Global satellites were designed and built at LeoStella’s factory in Tukwila, Wash., not far from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. has been handling the logistics in preparation for liftoff atop a Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle. And BlackSky itself splits its staff between Herndon, Va., and the company’s original home base in Seattle.

“A Seattle space trifecta!” Jodi Sorensen, vice president of marketing for Spaceflight Inc., said in tweet.

The upcoming launch from Rocket Lab’s launch complex on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula is set for no earlier than 3 a.m. PT Saturday.

Rocket Lab has nicknamed the mission “Running Out of Toes,” in recognition of its status as the startup’s 20th launch. But BlackSky and LeoStella are nowhere near close to running out of satellites: Seven are in orbit already, and the new spacecraft will bring BlackSky’s low-Earth-orbit constellation closer to its full complement.

“We’re going to expand the number of satellites to 30,” BlackSky CEO Brian O’Toole said Thursday during an online dialogue presented by the University of Washington’s Space Policy and Research Center. “That will be in the 2024-2025 time frame.”

LeoStella, which is a joint venture between BlackSky and Thales Alenia Space, is already working with BlackSky to develop third-generation satellites capable of providing images with 50-centimeter (20-inch) pixel resolution and short-wave infrared capabilities. But O’Toole emphasized that the satellites themselves are just one component of BlackSky’s business.

“I don’t see us as a satellite company,” he said. “I talk about BlackSky as being a software and data analytics company that happens to have some satellites.”

Readings from BlackSky’s satellites — and from other Earth observation systems — feed into the company’s AI-enhanced geospatial intelligence platform, known as Spectra, The software platform tracks changes in the imagery over time, and correlates those changes with other data ranging from financial statistics to social media postings.

The results can provide insights into such phenomena as the effects of this year’s Suez Canal blockage on global shipping, or the aftermath of the past week’s Colonial Pipeline shutdown. For the Seattle audience, O’Toole noted that BlackSky has contributed to philanthropic causes at the late billionaire Paul Allen’s Vulcan Inc. and at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“We did a lot of work helping Vulcan’s philanthropic group understand how space-based technology could be applied to the problem of illegal fishing,” he said. “We’ve had discussions — again, Seattle-based discussions — with the Gates Foundation on using geospatial technologies for understanding where you need to deploy resources for vaccinations.”

When BlackSky was created, back in 2013, the idea was that anyone would be able to order up near-real-time imagery from the venture’s satellites and download a picture in 90 minutes. But for now, the company is focusing on government customers and business-to-business applications rather than the consumer market.

“We’ll remain that way for a while,” O’Toole said.

Big changes are ahead for BlackSky: The company is due to go public within a couple of months, under the terms of a nearly $1.5 billion blank-check merger with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.

Rocket Lab is in the midst of big changes as well, and not just because the company is getting ready its own $4.1 billion SPAC merger with Vector Acquisition Corp.

If all proceeds according to plan, “Running Out of Toes” will mark the second at-sea recovery of the Electron rocket’s first-stage booster — following up on last November’s first try. This time around, the booster will be equipped with an upgraded heat shield. Rocket Lab has also developed a hydraulic cradle for pulling the ship out of the Pacific Ocean and lifting it onto a recovery ship.

“It’ll be wet, but it’ll be in great condition versus some of the damage that the previous vehicle suffered as we brought it onto the boat in 5-meter swells,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told reporters during a pre-launch briefing.

Rocket Lab is planning at least one more splashdown experiment after “Running Out of Toes,” but eventually the company intends to send out a helicopter after each launch to snatch the booster out of the sky as it floats down on the end of a parachute. Now that would be something for BlackSky’s satellites to watch for.

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • Lodi winery's grape juice now orbiting space ... for science

    A first for the Lodi wine grape region and also the International Space Station, grape juice is orbiting the Earth. This is part of an experiment to see if whether grape juice can be fermented in space. Winemakers are told to expect the unexpected when the grape juice returns from its out of this world adventure. See more in the video above.

  • Using captured CO₂ in everyday products could help fight climate change, but will consumers want them?

    Consumer decisions could play a critical role in dealing with climate change. A study gauging perceptions was published May 13, 2021. FotographiaBasica via Getty ImagesWould you drink carbonated beverages made with carbon dioxide captured from the smokestack of a factory or power plant? How would you feel if that captured carbon dioxide were in your child’s toys, or in the concrete under your house? The technology to capture climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from smokestacks, and even from the air around us, already exists; so too does the technology to use this carbon dioxide to make products like plastics, concrete, carbonated drinks and even fuel for aircraft and automobiles. That combination – known as carbon capture and utilization – could take up billions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions if the technologies were adopted across a range of sectors worldwide. But for that to happen, the public will have to accept these new products. Will they? That’s a question we have been exploring as engineers who work on carbon capture technologies and as social psychologists. One key to success: CCU adds economic value Studies show that to stabilize the climate by 2050, the world will have to do more than just stop greenhouse emissions. It also will have to remove huge amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Trees, soils and oceans naturally store some carbon dioxide, but human activities produce about five times more than nature can handle. That’s why technologies that can reuse carbon dioxide to avoid fossil fuel use – or even better, lock it away in long-lived products like cement – are essential. The key to carbon capture and utilitization’s potential is that these products have economic value. That value can give companies the incentive to deploy the technology at the global scale necessary to slow climate change. Carbon capture technology is used to stop emissions at the source, particularly in industries like steel and cement production that have high emissions. Svante Carbon capture technology itself isn’t new. Initially, captured carbon dioxide was used to force oil and gas out of old wells. Once emissions are captured, typically from an industrial smokestack via a complex chemical filter, they can be pumped deep underground and stored in depleted oil reservoirs or porous rock formations. That keeps the carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere, where it can contribute to climate change. But storing carbon dioxide in the ground doesn’t create a new product. The absence of an economic return – coupled with concerns about storing carbon dioxide underground have slowed the adoption of the technology in most countries. How do people feel about carbon dioxide-based products? For many products made with captured carbon dioxide, success will depend on whether the public accepts them. Two of us recently conducted one of the first large-scale studies to examine public perception of carbon dioxide-based products in the U.S. to find out. We asked over 2,000 survey participants if they would be willing to consume or use various carbon dioxide-based products, including carbonated beverages, plastic food storage containers, furniture made with foam or plastic, and shatterproof glass. We found that most people knew little about carbon capture and use. However, 69% were open to the idea after learning how it worked and how it helped reduce the emissions contributing to climate change. Participants in the survey were shown illustrations explaining carbon dixoide-based products. Lauren Lutzke/University of Southern California There was one exception when we asked about different types of products people might be willing to use: Fewer people – only 56% – were open to the idea of using captured carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages. Safety was a concern for many people in the survey. One-third didn’t know if these products might pose a health risk, and others thought they would. It’s important to understand that products made with captured carbon dioxide are subject to the same safety regulations as traditional materials used in food and consumer products. This includes filtering out unwanted pollutants in the flue gas before using the carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages or plastics. When carbon dioxide is used as a raw material, it becomes chemically stable once it is used to create a product, meaning carbon dixoide used to create plastic will not turn back into a gas on its own. What people may not realize is that the majority of carbon dioxide currently used nationwide is already a fossil fuel byproduct from the steam-methane reforming process. This carbon dioxide is used widely for purposes that include making dry ice, performing certain medical procedures and carbonating your favorite soda. Overall, we found that people were open to using these products, and that trend crossed all ages, levels of education and political ideologies. Carbon capture and use already has bipartisan support in Washington, and the Department of Energy is funding research in carbon management. Bipartisan consumer support could quickly expand its use, creating another way to keep carbon emissions out of the air. Over 77 million tons of carbon dioxide was captured worldwide in 2020, but use of that carbon dioxide lags behind. One use that is quickly expanding is using carbon dioxide to cure, or harden, concrete. A company called CarbonCure, for example, has permanently stored over 90,000 tons of captured carbon dioxide in concrete to date. Recently, Unilever and partners piloted replacing fossil-based ethanol with carbon dioxide-based ethanol for manufacturing laundry detergent, significantly reducing the associated ethanol emissions. Both are cost-competitive methods to capture and use carbon dioxide, and they demonstrate why carbon capture and use could be the most market-friendly way to remove carbon dioxide on a large scale. How innovators can improve public perception Some emerging technologies could help address the perceived risks of ingesting carbon captured from industrial emissions. For example, a Coca-Cola subsidiary is piloting a project in which carbon dioxide is captured directly from ambient air using direct air carbon capture technology and then used in drinks. Although it’s currently expensive, the costs of direct air carbon capture are expected to fall as it is used more widely, and its use could reduce people’s concerns about health risks. The most important steps may be educating the public about the process and the value of carbon dioxide-based products. Companies can alleviate concerns by being open about how they use carbon dioxide, why their products are safe and the benefits they hold for the climate.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lucca Henrion, University of Michigan; Joe Árvai, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences; Lauren Lutzke, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, and Volker Sick, Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissionsTechnology innovation gives government leverage to drive down emissions fast – here’s how Lucca Henrion works as a research fellow in the Global CO2 Initiative at the University of Michigan. He is a volunteer with the Open Air Collective.Joe Árvai receives funding from The National Science Foundation. Lauren Lutzke previously received funding from the Erb Institute for Global Sustainable Enterprise, and the Global CO2 Initiative, both at the University of Michigan.Volker Sick receives funding from the US Department of Energy, NRC Canada, and the University of Michigan.

  • "Outer Banks" Season 2 is Returning to Netflix This Summer

    Time to head off on a new adventure.

  • Outer Banks Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

    Nothing's been announced yet, but we're keeping our fingers crossed it happens.

  • Winchcombe meteorite to go on public display

    A chunk of priceless space rock that fell on the UK will showcase at the Natural History Museum.

  • How West Virginia Progressives Are Pushing Joe Manchin On Voting Reform

    A local coalition hopes to use praise to win their senator's support for the For the People Act. But is it too late?

  • All the free stuff your state is giving away if you get vaccinated

    State and local officials are trying to boost the number of people registering for COVID-19 vaccinations in an effort to reach herd immunity.

  • Army to be deployed in Indian variant hotspots under surge vaccination plan

    The Army will be sent to hotspots worst-hit by the Indian variant of coronavirus under a "surge vaccination" plan to protect the vulnerable, the Prime Minister has announced. Boris Johnson has also declared that second doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the over-50s will be accelerated across the country. Speaking at a televised Downing Street press conference on Friday evening, he said that the gap between vaccines will be reduced to 8 weeks to provide additional protection to the most vulnerable as rapidly as possible. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is thought to have made the recommendation earlier on Friday to change its guidance, cutting by a third the length of time previously left between jabs, which was 12 weeks. Scientists have been forced to weigh up the benefit of getting those most at risk from the virus fully vaccinated sooner, with the higher level of effectiveness thought to be gained by delaying second doses by up to 12 weeks. New coronavirus cases involving the strain known as B1.617.2, which has helped fuel India’s devastating outbreak, have more than doubled in a week in England. London and the North West have seen the biggest rise in cases of the variant. A Government source told The Telegraph its growing spread was a "concern" and warned that scientists were still not certain about how transmissible the strain is, nor how effective vaccines are against it. Mr Johnson confirmed he will proceed with step three of his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday as planned, at which point six people or two households will be allowed to meet inside. Acknowledging the increased risk from this new variant, he said there was no evidence at present to suggest the vaccines will be less effective against it, but said the situation would continue to be monitored. The military, led by Colonel Russ Miller, will be deployed to Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, the areas worst-hit by the new variant, to support local leaders in managing the response, Mr Johnson revealed. This will include a vaccination surge for second doses, and targeted new activity to accelerate vaccine uptake among eligible cohorts. Increased surge testing will also be rolled out. While the Government decided to change its advice on the gap between doses, it rejected other calls for the vaccine to be offered to all adults over 18 in Indian variant hotspots. Earlier in the day Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, explained the rationale against awarding jabs to younger age groups in the worst-hit areas. He told the BBC it takes three weeks to build protection from a first dose and to have any effect on transmission of the virus. His explanation raises concerns that the surge vaccination strategy may not take effect quickly enough to curb a major outbreak. In Bolton, which has a particularly high rate of the Indian variant, the leader of the council called for the jab to be offered to young people in the area. David Greenhalgh told BBC Radio 4's The World at One: "The vast majority of our cases are in their teens, 20s and 30s at the moment. "If we can get vaccinations to (those aged) 16-plus, which are licensed by Pfizer, then it will make a total transformation of transmission as it moves forward." He confirmed there had been talks between council leaders and the Government about surge vaccinations, describing the discussions as "very, very constructive". "This is an issue of capacity but… all the soundings are is that they are looking to progress that as soon as possible," he said. More vaccine doses have been sent to Bolton, while 800,000 PCR tests have been sent to 15 separate areas of England, including parts of London and Merseyside. London and the North West have seen the biggest rise in cases of the variant, with Public Health England (PHE) data showing it has been responsible for four deaths as of May 12. Blackburn with Darwen Council said on Thursday that it would be offering vaccines to all over-18s from next week following the increase in cases, but later said that although additional vaccine clinics are being set up, the jab will only be offered to those eligible under current Government guidance. It is understood the NHS asked the council to remove the tweet, as advice on vaccine prioritisation had not changed. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham also weighed in, calling for "extra vaccine supplies" to be extended to "the younger working-age population, the student population". He added: "That is what is needed if we are to make the most decisive and effective intervention into this situation that we can right now. "We recognise the pressure on vaccine supplies all over the country, but we have been moving at a pace where we have been treating all areas equally, and I think the time has now come to recognise areas with the highest case rate do need to be able to move more quickly down the ages." Bedford Borough Council has also called for vaccines to be made available for over-16s in the face of the variant. In the Formby area of Sefton, new drive-through and walk-through test centres were set up on Friday, specifically to identify the Indian variant. The latest case rate in Sefton was 53.9, up from 26 the previous week, with 149 new cases. Measures have also been brought in elsewhere, including in parts of London. Hounslow is the London borough with the highest rate at 48.2 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 9, with 131 new cases.

  • Satellite photos show leveled buildings and plumes of smoke in Gaza after Israel's airstrikes

    Israel and Hamas have exchanged air attacks this week, with Israel launching airstrikes and Hamas firing rockets. Dozens of people have died.

  • Woman sets herself on fire and Hummer explodes as drivers hoard gas amid Colonial Pipeline fallout

    South Carolina driver ‘completely flips’ car carrying extra fuel, causing vehicle to burst into flames and forcing officer to push burning woman to ground to extinguish flames

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Man arrested for riding in back seat of driverless Tesla gets out of jail, buys another Tesla, and does it again

    ‘I have unlimited money to blow on Teslas. If you take my Tesla away, I will get another Tesla’

  • Woman says $26m winning lottery ticket was destroyed in the wash

    California’s public schools will now be given all of the unclaimed cash prize

  • Superstar Racing Experience will bring new and nostalgia for NASCAR’s former stars

    Bill Elliott and Michael Waltrip are getting ready for their next racing adventure as drivers in Tony Stewart’s new star-studded series.

  • Driver catches fire after hoarded gas in vehicle explodes during chase, SC cops say

    The driver told deputies “that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk.”

  • Covid: Biden hails 'great day' as he sheds mask in Oval Office

    The president removes his mask in the Oval Office as the new health guidance is announced.

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 4

    Season four of The Handmaid's Tale debuts soon, here's how to watch new episodes—even without cable.

  • Elise Stefanik gushes about Trump as she is elected GOP conference chair

    Elise Stefanik has been elected as the new chair of the House Republican conference in a secret ballot of party members. Ms Stefanik is now the party’s number three in the House of Representatives, replacing Liz Cheney of Wyoming who was removed from the post earlier this week for her lack of fealty to Donald Trump. There were several other write-in candidates including Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, and Cathy McMorris of Washington.

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health