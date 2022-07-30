Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Associated Banc-Corp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Associated Banc-Corp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 38%, which means that Associated Banc-Corp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 24.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Associated Banc-Corp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Associated Banc-Corp Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Associated Banc-Corp has grown earnings per share at 8.4% per year over the past five years. Associated Banc-Corp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Associated Banc-Corp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Associated Banc-Corp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Associated Banc-Corp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

