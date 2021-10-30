Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of December to US$0.20. This takes the dividend yield to 3.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Associated Banc-Corp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Associated Banc-Corp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 17.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 48%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Associated Banc-Corp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.04 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Associated Banc-Corp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Associated Banc-Corp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Associated Banc-Corp's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Associated Banc-Corp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Associated Banc-Corp that you should be aware of before investing.

