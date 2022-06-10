Associated Black Charities searches for new CEO after departure of Bell-McKoy

Associated Black Charities of Maryland said longtime leader Diane Bell-McCoy plans to step down at the end of the month, and the group has launched a search for a new CEO.

Bell-McKoy, known for her work in advocacy for racial equity, will leave after 16 years to pursue “new professional and personal endeavors,” the organization said. Bell-McKoy was named a Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree in 2018. She is expected to make an announcement about her plans in coming weeks.

The group’s board of directors has hired a search firm to find the next CEO, with the process led by the board chair, Tawana Bhagwat. Heidi Arndt, the group’s chief of staff, will serve as interim CEO.

“We are grateful for the steady leadership and experience that Diane brought to the organization,” Bhagwat said in an announcement. “Diane has been a great advocate for racial equity in Maryland and has given years of dedicated service to the organization.”

Early in her leadership, Bell-McKoy brought to the organization an initiative she began as an Annie E. Casey Foundation Fellow that highlighted the impact of Black middle-class flight from Baltimore. The “More in The Middle” initiative encouraged higher wages and expanded opportunities for workers.

She also mentored hundreds of young Black business executives through the group’s Board Pipeline Program. The program recruits and trains volunteers and potential board members for area nonprofits.

“Over the years we at M&T have both enjoyed and benefitted from our relationship with Diane in her role at ABC,” said Charles P. Martin, a board member and regional community reinvestment officer of M&T Bank, in an announcement.

The organization was planning to celebrate Bell-McKoy’s tenure Friday evening during its in-person annual fundraising gala, to be held at the Sagamore Spirit distillery campus in Port Covington.