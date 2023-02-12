Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Associated British Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = UK£1.3b ÷ (UK£20b - UK£4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Associated British Foods has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Associated British Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Associated British Foods' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Associated British Foods doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Associated British Foods is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 23% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Associated British Foods that we think you should be aware of.

