Associated British Foods' (LON:ABF) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock rallies 4.0% this past week

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 46%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

On a more encouraging note the company has added UK£471m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Associated British Foods' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 10% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 12% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Associated British Foods' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Associated British Foods the TSR over the last 5 years was -42%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Associated British Foods shareholders are down 16% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.9%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Associated British Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Associated British Foods you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

