Associated Charities of Lenawee County arson case awaiting fingerprint analysis

ADRIAN — Attorneys and the defendant in the Associated Charities of Lenawee County arson case are awaiting the results of fingerprint analysis by state crime lab technicians.

Bush Lee Paulding, 54, was arrested in June after Adrian police announced in May that he was the suspect in the August 2022 arson of the Associated Charities building at the corner of South Tecumseh and Frank streets. Paulding is charged with manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail and third-degree arson.

Allison Arnold, Lenawee County chief assistant prosecutor, told Lenawee County Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver during a pretrial hearing Wednesday that she had emailed the Michigan State Police crime lab about the fingerprint analysis this week but had not heard back. She said she also spoke to the detective in charge of the investigation who said she had not received the lab results.

Arnold said she and Paulding's attorney, Salvatore Molaro Jr. of the Lenawee County Public Defender's Office, have spoken about the fingerprint analysis.

"That was sent to the lab in August. We expect to have the results quickly," Arnold said. "I don't know if Mr. Molaro wants to set a trial date. We can set a trial date to speed this along and we either have or don't have the fingerprint results. I think those will help resolve the case, however."

Molaro asked the court to modify Paulding's bond to allow him to be released on a GPS tether to seek medical and dental treatment. Molaro said Paulding on the jail's list to see a doctor after he had some fingers broken when he was assaulted in the jail. Paulding also has high blood pressure and dental issues that cannot be adequately treated in the jail.

Paulding is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Arnold objected to releasing Paulding due to the charges in the arson case as well as another case in which he is accused of possessing a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in March.

"He has a long, illustrious, criminal history," Arnold said. "I believe he has past failures to appear, and if the jail is not adequately addressing his medical needs, I believe Mr. Molaro could seek specific relief on that issue."

According to online court records, Paulding posted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond in the concealed weapon case in April but then failed to appear for a hearing in June. Olsaver then issued a bench warrant for his arrest with a $50,000 cash or surety bond. After Paulding was arrested in June, he pleaded guilty to contempt of court, and Olsaver sentenced him to 30 days in jail with credit for one day already served.

Paulding's bond in the arson case is $75,000.

Olsaver denied the request to release Paulding on a tether but said Molaro and Arnold could submit more information about Paulding's medical conditions and he would be willing to reconsider.

"I don't think that is fleshed out enough for me at this point to make a decision," he said.

Olsaver scheduled the concealed weapon case for a trial on Feb. 8-9 with a final pretrial hearing on Jan. 31. He also set the arson case for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 31.

Early in the morning of Aug. 24, 2022, someone threw a burning container of gasoline into the Associated Charities building. The suspect was caught on the Charities' security video system, but they were wearing what looked like a hooded sweatshirt with the hood over their head and could not be easily identified.

The Charities had started their annual back-to-school shopping program, and much of the clothing, school supplies and other items for about 250 kids who had yet to visit were damaged or destroyed.

The Molotov cocktail charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The arson charge has a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 or three times the value of the property damaged or destroyed, whichever is greater.

