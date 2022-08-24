Associated Charities of Lenawee County struck by arsonist

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ADRIAN — Police are investigating a fire at Associated Charities of Lenawee County that was deliberately set Tuesday night.

Someone threw a burning container of gasoline into the building at 221 S. Tecumseh St., a news release from the Adrian Police Department said.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspected arsonist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Leslie Keane at the Adrian Police Department by calling 517-264-4808 or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

