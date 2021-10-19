The Associated Press Launches NFT Collection on Binance Marketplace

News agency The Associated Press launched a collection of non-fungible tokens on Binance’s marketplace, according to a Binance press release.

The collection, dubbed “Unique Moments,” features digitized versions of photos and news wires based on the AP’s reporting on historical moments of the the last century. Examples include Japan’s WWII surrender, Nelson Mandela’s inauguration, and the discovery of Pluto.

The AP confirmed the news in a tweet late on Thursday. The news agency did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment as of press time.

The NFTs are available as mystery boxes, each priced at BUSD 29 (Binance’s stablecoin). There are four different levels of rarity; normal, rare, super rare, and super super rare.

Buyers who collect one normal, one rare, and one super rare item, but also don’t sell them until 11:59PM UTC on Oct. 25 will have a shot at winning another NFT that “symbolizes the AP’s reach in the world.”

The collection will drop at noon UTC time on Thursday, and each Binance account can buy up to 25 boxes.

The collection is curated by Metalist Lab, an Australian NFT publisher that has previously worked with Chinese gaming giant NetEase. Metalist Lab announced the news on Oct. 8.

The AP sold an NFT artwork for $180,000 in ether back in March. The New York Times and The New Yorker have also sold NFTs.